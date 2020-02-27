Quantcast
Meghan McCain hammers Pence’s health record as The View rips into Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

30 mins ago

on

Even conservative Meghan McCain said that Vice President Mike Pence has no business being in charge of the government’s coronavirus outbreak.

During the “Hot Topics” on “The View,” all of the hosts came together around Pence being the worst option to handle the crisis.

After playing a clip of President Donald Trump’s press conference Wednesday, Whoopi Goldberg asked if it made people feel any better.

“Now that Pence is in charge?” asked Joy Behar.

“In all seriousness, Mike Pence has a really bad record when it comes to health records in Indiana, he actually hurt HIV patients because he halted needle exchanges,” McCain explained. “So I think that reason alone, I really think someone with a medical background — a virus background should be in charge of a potentially deadly and lethal virus and medical outbreak in the United States of America. It doesn’t seem like that much of a leap for me. I don’t think — I’m not comfortable with him in charge.”

Behar recalled Pence’s op-ed saying that smoking isn’t responsible for those who die from smoking-related illnesses.

“He’s not a doctor,” McCain said.

Sunny Hostin noted that Pence is also a science denier, specifically citing climate change, but McCain said that isn’t something she cares about because health is more important. Hostin was likely referring to Pence’s belief in science as a whole being a concern because science will be what saves Americans from an outbreak.

Goldberg said that her theory about Trump’s choice of Pence was that he knows it isn’t going to end well and wants nothing to do with the crisis.

“We don’t need to panic but whenever he wants to look like he’s doing something really good he will do something and then put somebody else in charge of it when he knows there’s a cliff coming,” said Goldberg.

McCain admitted that she is, understandably, “very worried” and doesn’t understand why schools aren’t being closed since there are so many concerns.

“I think it was something like 80,000 of people died of the flu last year,” said Hostin. “One of the reasons I think he chose the vice president to do this is because it is so serious and had he appointed someone with real medical background, that person would not necessarily cover his ineptitude. We know that Mike Pence will cover for him because he is such a loyalist.”

Watch the full exchange below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
