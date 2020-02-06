Quantcast
Miami Democrats file bar complaint against Matt Gaetz for his classified facility raid

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party filed a complaint with the Florida State Bar against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), citing the October incident in which he and several of his fellow GOP lawmakers stormed a highly classified information facility during an impeachment proceeding.

“[We have] taken action to hold one of President Trump’s top defenders accountable for violating legal ethics by risking America’s national security to “grandstand” in Congress which entailed breaking into a secure, compartmented information facility, then ordering pizza,” stated the Miami-Dade Democratic Party in a press release.

Gaetz, being a member of the House Judiciary Committee, was entitled to receive classified information about the impeachment investigation, but violated protocol by barging into the facility while another committee, Intelligence, was conducting its business. Compounding the issue, some lawmakers who joined Gaetz were accused of illegally bringing phones into the facility, which they have denied.


