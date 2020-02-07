Mick Mulvaney’s head is on the ‘chopping block’ now that Trump has been unleashed by GOP: CNN
According to a report from CNN, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s days as gatekeeper to Donald Trump are swiftly coming to an end now that the president has been acquited in his impeachment trial by the Republican-majority Senate.
Speaking with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Poppy Harlow on Friday morning, CNN contributor Kristen Holmes said the president didn’t want to create any waves while his impeachment ordeal was ongoing, but now he is ready to clean house — and that includes Mulvaney who caused the president no end of grief after a disastrous White House briefing months ago.
“Now that that impeachment dust is starting to settle, White House officials tell us that acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s future is once again in question,” Holmes explained. “Now, we have been reporting for months that the president had effectively lost confidence in Mulvaney. We know that he was privately enraged after that now-infamous press conference in which Mulvaney essentially confirmed a quid pro quo and then told reporters to get over it.”
“Because of the impeachment process, he [Trump] was told not to act on this — he was told not to act on his rage towards Mick Mulvaney,” she elaborated. “They didn’t want to add more chaos to an already chaotic situation. Instead, it’s over now, so we’ve learned from sources Mick Mulvaney says he’s also unhappy in this role; he knows it’s been diminished. But the big question remains, who would actually fill that role?”
‘We’re in the heads-on-pikes phase’: Ex White House official warns unrepentant Trump is about to wage war on his enemies
In a pairing of tweets on Thursday night, former White House ethics czar Walter Schaub claimed the American public is about to see the worst of Donald Trump now that the Republican Party gave him a pass in a Senate impeachment trial.
According to Shaub, Trump will be spending every possible moment going after those he perceives as his enemies saying "We're in the heads-on-pikes phase of burgeoning authoritarianism."
He continued, "- Trump is going after witnesses for testifying to Congress- Trump and his allies are going after Romney- Senators, with help from Trump's Treasury Dept., are going after Trump's political rival and his son."
Republican governor bucks party and calls for Trump ouster: ‘He abused his position’
According to a report from Time, the Republican governor of Vermont has called for the ouster of Donald Trump going against the wishes of party leaders who have fallen in line behind the president and acquitted him following an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
The report states that Vermont Gov. Phil Scot was asked about Trump's acquittal in a press conference on Thursday and told reporters, "If they’d taken more testimony, maybe they’d have had more information and maybe other senators would have acted appropriately."
Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg wrestle over who ‘won’ Iowa
It was billed as a victory speech, but Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was still cranky. He was here to tell the press that he had won the Iowa caucuses, but also that his victory there was still being denied.
"More Iowans came out on caucus night to support our candidacy than the candidacy of anyone else," he told a crowd of reporters gathered at his New Hampshire campaign's headquarters in Manchester. "And when 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory."
He didn't mention that opponent by name, but he clearly had in mind Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg had pulled an unexpectedly high number of votes from caucus-goers in the Hawkeye State last week, putting the upstart candidate just slightly ahead of Sanders in the race for state delegates. (Although as Sanders said, he got more first-preference votes.)