Mick Mulvaney’s head is on the ‘chopping block’ now that Trump has been unleashed by GOP: CNN

According to a report from CNN, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s days as gatekeeper to Donald Trump are swiftly coming to an end now that the president has been acquited in his impeachment trial by the Republican-majority Senate.

Speaking with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Poppy Harlow on Friday morning, CNN contributor Kristen Holmes said the president didn’t want to create any waves while his impeachment ordeal was ongoing, but now he is ready to clean house — and that includes Mulvaney who caused the president no end of grief after a disastrous White House briefing months ago.

“Now that that impeachment dust is starting to settle, White House officials tell us that acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s future is once again in question,” Holmes explained. “Now, we have been reporting for months that the president had effectively lost confidence in Mulvaney. We know that he was privately enraged after that now-infamous press conference in which Mulvaney essentially confirmed a quid pro quo and then told reporters to get over it.”

“Because of the impeachment process, he [Trump] was told not to act on this — he was told not to act on his rage towards Mick Mulvaney,” she elaborated. “They didn’t want to add more chaos to an already chaotic situation. Instead, it’s over now, so we’ve learned from sources Mick Mulvaney says he’s also unhappy in this role; he knows it’s been diminished. But the big question remains, who would actually fill that role?”

