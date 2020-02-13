Quantcast
Mike Bloomberg hits back at ‘carnival barking clown’ Trump

3 mins ago

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg hit back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after the president obsessively tweeted about the former New York mayor’s height.

After the president described Bloomberg as a “5’4″ mass of dead energy” and compared him to former Republican rival Jeb Bush, Bloomberg whacked Trump for not being respected by his fellow New York oligarchs.

“We know many of the same people in NY,” Bloomberg wrote. “Behind your back they laugh at you and call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.”

Bloomberg then added, “I have the record and the resources to defeat you. And I will.”

