WATCH: Mike Bloomberg spokesperson trolls Trump over his childish ‘Romper Room’ tweets

Published

27 mins ago

on

Appearing on CNN with host Jim Sciutto, Tim O’Brien — Donald Trump biographer and senior adviser to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — said Donald Trump has become obsessed with the billionaire media mogul to the point that he spends two-thirds of his three-hour working day attacking him on Twitter.

And Bloomberg and his people are perfectly fine with that.

Speaking with O’Brien, the CNN host asked, “As you’re aware, Michael Bloomberg has attracted the attention of President Trump and you’ve seen that in tweets of course, Michael Bloomberg has swung back. Is that public feud good for the Democrats in this race?”

“We’re not going to — we’re not feuding with other Democrats. we have not had a bad word to say about any of our competitors in the Democratic field.”

Needling the president’s reported abbreviated working hours, O’Brien, added, “Donald Trump, as you know, begins his workday at 11:00 a.m. and during the three hours he works, he appears to spend about two hours of it tweeting at Mike Bloomberg and thinking about Mike Bloomberg”

‘We’re more than happy to go toe to toe and tweet for tweet with Donald Trump if he wants to turn the Oval Office into Romper Room,” O’Brien replied. “But we’re also focused on the policy issues that voters care about.”

Watch below via CNN:

