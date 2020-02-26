Missouri lawmaker wants to make it easy for parents to sue their local school if kids are ‘subjected to’ anything LGBTQ
A Missouri state lawmaker is pushing a bill that would make it easy for parents to sue schools if their children are “subjected to” anything LGBTQ.
Rep. Chuck Basye wants parents to have total control over what their children see in school, even if it’s not part of the curriculum. The bill is in response to a poster a GSA – gay-straight alliance club – put up without getting approval from all the students’ parents.
Basye says the purpose of his legislation “is to give this a little bit of teeth so parents can take action if they feel that they’re not being listened to or their child is subjected to something they don’t agree with,” MissouriNet reports.
“I think the parents have a right to know what is in front of their children in public schools,” Basye told MissouriNet.. “That’s the intent of the bill, nothing more, nothing less.”
The ACLU has weighed in, and says Basye’s bill goes too far.
“This is not only way too far reaching, but absolutely censorship of essentially livelihoods and existence at all,” Jay-Marie Hill, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, told MissouriNet. Hill says if the bill becomes law teachers could be responsible, and even fired, if they have a guest speaker who says something parents might disagree with.
The bill is clearly framed to focus on “instruction on human sexuality and sexually transmitted diseases.”
And while it says information presented to students must be “medically and factually accurate,” it also mandates that “abstinence from sexual activity as the preferred choice of behavior in relation to all sexual activity for unmarried pupils.”
Abstinence only education has been proven to not work.
Some responses to Rep. Basye’s bill from social media:
#HB1565 would deem LGBTQ content in our public schools “inappropriate,” allowing for parents to sue schools for including LGBTQ speakers and curriculum without explicit permission from parents.#moleg
— PROMO Missouri (@PROMOMissouri) February 25, 2020
I also take so much issue with this idea that people would be denied opportunities to learn… I was a part of two bible studies that met at my public hs, it didn’t stop me from becoming gay. And I turned around represented the Bisexual Gay and Lesbian Alliance… #HB1565 #moleg
— Stephen Eisele (@stepheneisele) February 25, 2020
I am a cisgender, heterosexual woman and the mom of a (likely) cisgender, heterosexual 5th grader. I want him to have access to inclusive and comprehensive sex education. HB1565 is bad for Missouri students. #moleg
— JennyB (@JenKBernstein) February 25, 2020
Rep Baker says it’s the parents right to opt out of anything regarding the LGBT community if they disagree with it. Ok but whether you “agree with it” or not QUEER PEOPLE EXIST. We are part of history too; you can’t erase an entire community. Call him at 573-751-9781 #hb1565
— Hannah Brashers (@hannahbrashers) February 25, 2020
Moscow police seize homemade ‘Batmobile’
A homemade vehicle bearing a striking resemblance to the "Batmobile" featured in a recent Batman film has been seized in central Moscow, Russia's interior ministry announced.
Traffic police brought the all-black, lowrider vehicle with giant wheels to a screeching halt as it cruised down one of the main roads into the city center on Saturday evening.
They impounded the car, styled after the famous car belonging to the superhero and owned by a 32-year-old Muscovite.
The "Batmobile" owner faces fines for numerous violations before being allowed to get his car back.
MSNBC suspends pundit for calling Bernie Sanders supporters ‘misfit black girls’
In the wake of comments targeting Bernie Sanders supporters that some say were misogynist, MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson has been temporarily benched by the network, according to an exclusive report from the Daily Beast.
Johnson, who's been a vocal critic of Sanders, gave an interview last month on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show where he said “racist white liberals” support Sanders and that the senator has done “nothing for intersectionality.”
Trump stokes coronavirus conspiracy theory involving Rod Rosenstein’s sister
President Donald Trump is singling out a particular official with the Centers for Disease Control for warning against the possible spread of the coronavirus.
The president is furious that CDC officials warned Tuesday that the COVID-19 virus could potentially shut down schools and businesses, and he reportedly blames Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the agency and the sister of former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein -- as Rush Limbaugh did on his national radio program.
"This person running this agency, who does she donate to?" Limbaugh said during his syndicated show. "Well, her brother is Rod Rosenstein. I’m guessing, let me check. I need to double-check this, because what I’m seeing here is 'Messonnier’s sister is Rod Rosenstein' -- unless Rosenstein’s had a sex-change operation, that can’t be right."