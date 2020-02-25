Mitch McConnell explains why the GOP is ‘foolish’ to hope Bernie Sanders is the nominee
Now that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) holds a clear national lead in polls, concerns have begun to swirl about his electability. One recent study suggests that although Sanders pulls about the same numbers with registered voters against President Donald Trump as the other Democratic candidates, his support comes disproportionately from unlikely voters, and his opposition from unlikely voters.
Between this and his unconventional embrace of the socialism label, some Republicans have gleefully suggested they should support Sanders for the nomination, as he would be the easiest candidate to beat. Pro-Trump talk radio host Hugh Hewitt even said he’d vote for Sanders in his primary to try to boost Trump’s re-election prospect.
But according to Politico, one key Republican is not so sure his party should be welcoming Sanders into this role: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
McConnell has warned his GOP colleagues that hoping for a Sanders nomination “may be a bit foolish” because for all of his apparent weaknesses, there is no guarantee he would lose.
“I’m reminded of when the Democrats back in 1980 were all pulling for Ronald Reagan to be the nominee because they thought he’d be the easiest to beat,” said McConnell in conversation with reporters, after being asked whether a Sanders nomination would aid his efforts to hold the GOP Senate majority.
He added, “I think it’s going to be a contested general election with a lot of energy on both sides and for myself I’ll leave it up to the Democrats to pick who they’d like to be their candidate.”
2020 Election
These eight questions could jam up Mike Bloomberg at the CBS News #DemDebate
Seven Democratic 2020 hopefuls will square off on Tuesday at the CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus Institute debate in Charleston, South Carolina.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer have all qualified to make the stage.
Lee Fang, an investigative journalist for The Intercept, broke down eight questions that could haunt Bloomberg, here is his thread:
https://twitter.com/lhfang/status/1232442529682878464
2020 Election
Ocasio-Cortez warns COVID-19 coronavirus could spread faster due to lack of Medicare for All
Fears continue to grow about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) warned of one particular way the virus could spread in America. Before becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez was a hospitality industry worker.
"I can’t tell you how many times the people who handle your food -- who are already overworked and underpaid -- show up sick to work because our country refuses to guarantee healthcare or paid sick leave," the former bartender noted.
The solution, AOC said, is passing Medicare for All, the single-payer health care proposal that has been a major topic during the 2020 presidential debate.
2020 Election
Coronavirus closing polling places in China — the 2020 Democratic Primary will be held online: report
COVID-19 coronavirus is already impacting the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination contest.
"US citizens living in China have been told they won’t be able to cast their votes in person for the Democratic primary next month and will instead need to vote online, according to Democrats Abroad, the group in charge of overseeing voting overseas," BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.
The virus has sickened over 80,000 people and claimed 2,700 lives.
"And as the coronavirus outbreak has spread to 38 countries, triggering concerns about a global pandemic, CDC officials warned on Tuesday that they expect the virus to spread to the US, and told US businesses and schools to prepare," BuzzFeed noted. "The news raises questions about whether the coronavirus outbreak could interrupt the lead-up to the biggest national event of the year: the 2020 election."