‘Money hungry mannequin’ Ivanka Trump buried for her taxpayer-funded ‘field trip’ to India with her dad

Ivanka Trump was hammered on Twitter for posting pictures of her trip to India where she praised the “grandeur” of the Taj Mahal — with herself featured front and center before it.

Donald Trump’s daughter, a senior White House adviser, has taken to using her Twitter feed to promote herself (usually via photos or video clips) as she travels the world, presumably representing the United States. Monday morning’s tweet was no exception, with the two pictures accompanied by, “The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!” followed by emojis of the American flag and India’s flag.

One commenter claimed that it appears that Ivanka is taking a vacation of the taxpayer’s dime.

You can see some responses below:

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

Hey, you’re already there on our dime doing nothing. Might as well enjoy yourself. #Namaste — American___Loser (@WordyAF) February 24, 2020

Trump’s Bankrupt Atlantic city casino left many businesses and families losing their livelihood because he paid $.04 on the $1 for work completed or didn’t pay at all. He also used undocumented workers and paid them in vodka. pic.twitter.com/zdZaIVbZur — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) February 24, 2020

This broad will spare NO taxpayer expense to get a good “selfie” @IvankaTrump… — Andrew Dice Sorkin (@andydicesorkin) February 24, 2020

What is it you do exactly that warrants free travel? — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) February 24, 2020

Great pic with you and all your friends — Edward Kim (@eddiek005) February 24, 2020

It looks a lot better without the money hungry mannequin standing in front of it — G (@giancarloqui1) February 24, 2020

I see our tax dollars are being spent oh so frivolously. #GrifterBarbie — Helef (@luvtheusa76) February 24, 2020

Oh look there is the lady that plays dress up for a living 🙄🙄 — my2greatgirls (@my2greatgirls) February 24, 2020

Yes, it is! So, why are you photo bombing? — Rubber Ducky (@RubberD01) February 24, 2020

Poor dress choice. It clashes with the grandeur and beauty. It pulls focus. Oh, wait… — Chris Griffith (@streetnoodle) February 24, 2020

Did daddy take you on a field trip, Princess? 🍊🤡* — Kadida Kenner (@kadidakenner) February 24, 2020

Why are American #taxpayers paying for Ivanka to be in India? It’s incredible to see how the #Trump family continues to leverage presidency for personal profit — Pankaj Ramani (@pmramani) February 24, 2020

How is it possible you look more like a futuristic robot every time I see you? — Jason O’Malley (@jpo_mpls) February 24, 2020

Another vacation on tax payer money. What are you scouting a new hotel or slave labor? — Truth Be Known (@SuziWhann) February 24, 2020