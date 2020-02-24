Quantcast
‘Money hungry mannequin’ Ivanka Trump buried for her taxpayer-funded ‘field trip’ to India with her dad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ivanka Trump was hammered on Twitter for posting pictures of her trip to India where she praised the “grandeur” of the Taj Mahal — with herself featured front and center before it.

Donald Trump’s daughter, a senior White House adviser, has taken to using her Twitter feed to promote herself (usually via photos or video clips) as she travels the world, presumably representing the United States. Monday morning’s tweet was no exception, with the two pictures accompanied by, “The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!” followed by emojis of the American flag and India’s flag.

One commenter claimed that it appears that Ivanka is taking a vacation of the taxpayer’s dime.

You can see some responses below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
