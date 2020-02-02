Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Move for a mistrial’: Legal analyst says Adam Schiff must end Senate trial before GOP acquits Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

NBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner on Sunday addressed the possibility that Chief Justice John Roberts could declare a mistrial before Republicans in the Senate acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment charges on Wednesday.

Kirshner argued that House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff could call for a mistrial even though such a move is not contemplated in Senate rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish Schiff WOULD make a motion for a mistrial based on, among other things, the revelation of [Pat] Cipollone’s grossly unethical conduct/conflicts of interest,” Kirshner wrote on Twitter, referring to allegations that the president’s attorney witnessed presidential high crimes.

“The Senate rules may not contemplate/authorize a mistrial motion,” he admitted. ‘I would argue the rules as adopted NEVER contemplated the president’s lawyers would have hidden from the Senate, the Chief Justice and the American people such egregious, disqualifying information (as recently disclosed by John Bolton).”

Kirshner concluded: “Cipollone perpetrated a unimaginable fraud on the Senate and the American people and the Dems should not go quietly into that dark acquittal. Move for a mistrial and see what the Chief Justice says.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Lamar Alexander mocked for saying Trump ‘didn’t know’ to call attorney general instead of Rudy

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander is suggesting Donald Trump, who has been President now for three years, didn’t know that if he was concerned about possible corruption in Ukraine related to Joe Biden he should have contacted the Attorney General, as opposed to, say, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The retiring senator from Tennessee, who was thought to be concerned about how history will treat him, cast the decisive vote against allowing witnesses to be called during Friday’s impeachment trial. That vote will effectively hand an acquittal to  President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s a roadmap for fixing the broken impeachment process: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

The impeachment process was supposed to be a moment that would call upon the better angels of all Senators to rise above the non-stop partisan debate to honor the constitutional values of the United States. But in that case, the rules outlined by the founding fathers failed Americans as Republicans consistently voted against the will of their constituents and for whatever Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told them.

It was enough for conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin to demand a better process. In a Sunday column, Rubin suggested other ways be used to create a better process.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Both Super Bowl LIV team names are pretty racist

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

As you watch Super Bowl LIV, bear in mind that rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and taking no issue with either their mascot or their fans' traditions means rooting for racism.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Similarly, cheering for the San Francisco 49ers after learning about the history of the California Gold Rush, in which white people oppressed and enslaved Native Americans on land that the United States had recently stolen from Mexico, means cheering for racism.Let's start with the 49ers — named after the Americans who came to California in 1849 during the Gold Rush specifically, and more generally after the Gold Rush pioneers overall — since the problem with their name is not as well known as the issues with the Chiefs. When most people think of the real-life 49ers, they envision hardy American pioneers during the Gold Rush risking their lives in the hope that they could carve out a little piece of the American dream for themselves. As American history textbook author David Henry Montgomery wrote rather romantically in 1899, they are remembered as people who "with pan and shovel" managed to "give us firm possession of the Pacific coast, since it rapidly settled the wilderness of California with a population of energetic and determined men."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image