MSNBC guest goes off on Chris Matthews for comparing Sanders to Nazis: ‘He had kin murdered in the Holocaust’
Time magazine editor Anand Giridharadas criticized MSNBC host Chris Matthews over the weekend for his alleged bias against Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Giridharadas remarks came after Matthews compared Sanders’ win in Nevada to a Nazi invasion.
“Last night was a historic win that I think a lot of us are still struggling to understand,” Giridharadas explained. “It’s historic because we may be seeing that we are paddling through a bend of a river in history here. Something is happening in America right now that actually does not fit our mental models.”
“It certainly doesn’t fit the mental models of a lot of people on TV,” he continued. “It doesn’t fit the mental models of a lot of people in the parties. It doesn’t fit our cultural mental models.”
Giridharadas called it a “wake-up moment” for pundits.
“Many of this establishment are behaving in my view as they face the prospect of a Bernie Sanders nomination like out-of-touch aristocrats in a dying aristocracy” he said. “Just sort of, ‘How do we stop this, how do we block this?'”
“This is a moment for curiosity in America,” Giridharadas told MSNBC host Joy Reid. “I think about this network, which I love, which you love. And I think we have to look within also. Why is a lobbyist for Uber and Mark Zuckerberg on the air many nights explaining a political revolution to us? Why is Chris Matthews on this air talking about the victory Bernie Sanders, who had kin murdered in the Holocaust, analogizing it to the Nazi conquest of France?”
According to Giridharadas, people like Matthews are “missing what’s going on of what may be, frankly, a new era in American life.”
Reid responded by asking to “defend my friend Chris Matthews.”
“I don’t think he was trying to make an anti-Jewish disparagement of Mr. Sanders,” Reid said. “I think what he’s speaking to is that there is a cultural revulsion to the idea of socialism among people of Chris’ generation.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
2020 Election
‘Nice deflection, Mr President’: Adam Schiff busts Trump for trying to blame him for his leaky administration
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) took a shot at President Donald Trump on Sunday morning after the president tried to blame him for the leak describing a classified meeting lawmakers had with an intelligence official who warned the bipartisan group that the Kremlin is trying to help the president get re-elected.
As the president prepared to leave the White House for India, he told reporters that Schiff was to blame for the leaked meeting story, with the president insisting he personally had not been briefed on the report explosive report.
Responding to a 'Meet the Press" clip of the president making his accusation, Schiff tweeted back: "Nice deflection, Mr. President. But your false claims fool no one. You welcomed Russian help in 2016, tried to coerce Ukraine’s help in 2019, and won’t protect our elections in 2020. Now you fired your intel chief for briefing Congress about it. You’ve betrayed America. Again."
Breaking Banner
George Conway taunts Republican voters for sticking by ‘psycho buffoon’ Trump
Conservative attorney George Conway launched a mini-tweet storm on Sunday morning just as President Donald Trump was leaving the country for a visit to India, telling Republican voters that they didn't have to settle for him being their candidate in 2016.
Along the way, he described the president as "a psycho and a buffoon."
In the series of tweets, Conway -- the husband of Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway -- noted that a more mainstream candidate could have won in 2016, writing, "Some perspective for supporters of @realDonaldTrump: A stable and competent GOP candidate would have won the popular vote in 2016, perhaps even by a few percentage points; a stable and competent GOP president, having inherited such a strong economy and goosed it with massive deficit spending, would have approval ratings of at least 55%."
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham promises Fox viewers a new investigation into Andrew McCabe despite the Justice Dept clearing him
Appearing on the Fox Business channel with host Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) promised viewers he fully intends to use his position as the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee to launch his own investigation into former Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Andrew McCabe despite the former law enforcement official already having been cleared by the Justice Department.
Complaining that the controversial Steele dossier was based on " a bunch of bar-talk and hearsay," Graham said he plans to call -- at the very least -- McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey in to be grilled by his committee.