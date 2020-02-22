MSNBC panel disparages Nevada voters for picking Bernie Sanders: ‘Sounds a lot like political suicide’

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were blasted on MSNBC on Saturday by committing “political suicide” in the 2020 general election.

As early results from the Nevada Caucuses showed Sanders with twice the initial preference as former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg combined, the MSNBC “11th Hour” host Brian Williams interviewed James Carville about the state of the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The entire theory that by expanding the electorate, increasing turnout, you can win an election is the equivalent of climate denier,” Carville claimed. “People say that, they’re as stupid to a political scientist as a climate denier is to an atmospheric scientist.”

“That’s just a fact, there’s no denying it,” he added.

“You’re describing what sounds a lot like political suicide,” said “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace. “I think we need a psychologist to understand that.”

The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll shows Sanders leading Trump by 6 percentage points. The most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Sanders up by 4 points and the most recent NPR/PBS poll shows him up by 3 points. The Real Clear Politics average shows Sanders with a 4.6% point lead.

After a commercial break, “Hardball” host Chris Matthews piled on, comparing it to the fall of France to the Nazis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m will Carville all the way in terms of the dangers of what lurks — what lies ahead in November, I’m very much aware of them,” Matthews said.

Matthews added that he thinks Carville is “damn smart and he is damn right on this one.”

Watch Part I:

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Part II: