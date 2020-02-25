MSNBC’s Chris Matthews issues apology to Bernie Sanders for Nazi comparison after calls for his resignation
MSNBC host Chris Matthews apologized on Monday night to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after comparing his weekend victory in Nevada caucus to the Nazi invasion of France in 1940.
“I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940,” Matthews said on Saturday. “And the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can that be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’”
Those comments triggered calls for Matthews to resign, with many pointing out that many Sanders’ Jewish relatives were killed Holocaust.
On Monday, Matthews acknowledged that his remarks were wrong.
“As I watched the one-sided results of Saturday’s Democratic caucus in Nevada, I reached for a historical analogy. And used a bad one,” he said. “I was wrong to refer to an event from the last days, or actually the first days, of World War II. Sen. Sanders, I’m sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electoral result in which you were the well-deserved winner. This is going to be a hard-fought, heated campaign of ideas, and in the days, the weeks, and months ahead, I will strive to do a better job myself of elevating the political discussion. congratulations, by the way, to you, Sen. Sanders, and your supporters, on a tremendous win down in Nevada.”
Watch the clip below:
pic.twitter.com/BFDTkhfTYJ https://t.co/T2Nv92BXeB
— Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) February 25, 2020
MSNBC
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders campaign accepts apology from MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews: ‘We got to get past it’
MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews on Monday apologized to the Bernie Sanders campaign after comparing his dominance in the first three states of the 2020 presidential nomination to the fall of France to the Nazis in World War II.
Sanders senior advisor Chuck Rocha was asked on Fox News for response.
"Look, we all get hot and say things in the moment, I'm glad Chris apologized," Rocha said. "We got to move on and get past it, I'm glad he said what he had to say, I'm tired of folks on Twitter fighting with each other, it's time to win this election."
https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1232099452531331072
