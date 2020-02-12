MSNBC’s Morning Joe explodes in shocking rant over Snoop Dogg threats against CBS anchor

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called “bullsh*t” on media silence over an apparent threat by rapper Snoop Dogg against CBS News anchor Gayle King.

The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was angry that King referred to a rape case against NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed last month in a helicopter crash — and the “Morning Joe” host has been calling for more attention to the social media threat.

“To put it in the starkest terms, a black woman who is a journalist has her life threatened from a guy who has 39 million [social media followers],” Scarborough said. “The post is still up. She faces threats and abuse, her children are now facing threats. Gayle King now has to have 24-hour security, and I will be damned, have I read the New York Times editorialize about it? No.”

“What’s all your bullsh*t about protecting journalists, when you have a black woman whose life was threatened, nothing there,” he added. “”Wall Street Journal, nothing. What about Viacom, CBS? Has USA Today done it? Where are you? A black female journalist’s life has been threatened. She and her children fear for their lives and you aren’t writing about this? So is everything that you’ve said about Donald Trump threatening members of the press nonsense? Did you really not mean it? Did you really not mean it? You meant none of that about Donald Trump? Is that all politics?”