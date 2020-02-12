MSNBC’s Morning Joe explodes in shocking rant over Snoop Dogg threats against CBS anchor
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called “bullsh*t” on media silence over an apparent threat by rapper Snoop Dogg against CBS News anchor Gayle King.
The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was angry that King referred to a rape case against NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed last month in a helicopter crash — and the “Morning Joe” host has been calling for more attention to the social media threat.
“To put it in the starkest terms, a black woman who is a journalist has her life threatened from a guy who has 39 million [social media followers],” Scarborough said. “The post is still up. She faces threats and abuse, her children are now facing threats. Gayle King now has to have 24-hour security, and I will be damned, have I read the New York Times editorialize about it? No.”
“What’s all your bullsh*t about protecting journalists, when you have a black woman whose life was threatened, nothing there,” he added. “”Wall Street Journal, nothing. What about Viacom, CBS? Has USA Today done it? Where are you? A black female journalist’s life has been threatened. She and her children fear for their lives and you aren’t writing about this? So is everything that you’ve said about Donald Trump threatening members of the press nonsense? Did you really not mean it? Did you really not mean it? You meant none of that about Donald Trump? Is that all politics?”
CNN
‘Breakdown of the system like nothing I’ve seen’: CNN’s Toobin sounds alarm on Trump warping Justice Department
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump's meddling in the Department of Justice's sentencing of his convicted henchman.
While analyzing the DOJ's decision to dramatically lower its recommended sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone, which occurred after the president threw a tantrum on Twitter about it, Toobin said that the president had succeeded in warping the entire criminal justice system to benefit a personal friend.
Toobin was particularly shocked that all four prosecutors involved in the Stone case chose to withdraw from it in the wake of Attorney General Bill Barr's intervention.
Howzat! Record crowd expected for Trump at India cricket ground
More than 100,000 people are expected to pack into the world's biggest cricket stadium later this month when it is formally opened during a visit to India by US President Donald Trump, officials said.
Workers in Ahmedabad are rushing to finish the 110,000-capacity Sardar Patel Stadium, which will overtake the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's biggest cricket venue.
Trump is due for a two-day visit to India on February 24, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to host him in his home state of Gujarat.
The spectacle has been dubbed "Kem Chho Trump", or "How Are You Trump", according to officials.