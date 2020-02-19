Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe horrified that former ‘joke’ guest Trump now thinks he’s ‘Louis XIV’

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough brutally mocked President Donald for pardoning Rod Blagojevich, a former contestant on his “Celebrity Apprentice” reality show.

The “Morning Joe” host joked that he’d been pursuing justice for the disgraced Illinois governor, who was impeached and removed for trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat and later convicted in federal court of extortion against a children’s hospital, among other charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You and I have been fighting for years for justice,” Scarborough joked with co-host Willie Geist. “It came yesterday, a decade. All he was trying to do is pass health insurance for children and ‘Blago’ gets thrown in jail. Maybe we can’t joke about it, can we?”

Geist reflected on all that had happened since Trump, then an NBC reality TV star, was a frequent guest on their show.

“I did think about you yesterday when that happened because all the things a decade ago that were running gags, that were a joke to us,” Geist said, “somehow have become true as former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich thrown in jail for among other things extorting a children’s hospital, trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat, released from prison, had his sentence commuted by President Trump. Some would suggest because he was a contestant a decade ago on ‘The Apprentice’ and built a relationship that paid off for him as he arrived back home in Chicago just a few hours ago this morning. ‘Blago,’ Joe, in fact, is free.”

Scarborough was horrified that those inside jokes had now come hideously true.

“Yeah, we joked about ‘Blago’ and the terrible — I’m talking about a decade ago, we joked about Donald Trump back in like 2010, 2011,” he said. “We called him America’s Abraham Lincoln, and we would all have a big laugh about it because he’d come on and give his opinions and we’d, like, all laugh. Thinking how funny that was because, of course, he was the antithesis of America’s Abraham Lincoln even then, and here we have now, obviously, this president who thinks that the state — he is the state and the state is him. It’s straight out of Louis XIV, and it’s disturbing.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

McConnell, McCarthy, and Graham condemned for ‘pathetic’ statement defending AG Barr as ‘man of highest integrity’

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

"Republican Party leadership continues to endorse Trump and Barr's unprecedented authoritarian corrosion of the rule of law."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a joint statement Tuesday defending Attorney General William Barr as a "man of the highest character and unquestionable integrity" as the nation's top law enforcement official faces growing calls to resign over his interference in the sentencing of Trump confidant Roger Stone.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Randy Rainbow strikes again with new parody song ‘No Rules for Donald’

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

On Wednesday, comedian Randy Rainbow, known for blistering anti-Trump parody songs including "Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar" and "Rudy and the Beast," came out with yet another song.

This one, a parody of Dua Lipa's "New Rules" titled "No Rules for Donald," began with Randy "interviewing" Attorney General William Barr. Randy ultimately breaks out into song about how the president is untethered from consequences and does whatever he wants regardless of laws, norms, or the Constitution.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump just declared war on the Chesapeake Bay

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Trump once again is trying to cut most of the funding to clean up the polluted Chesapeake Bay even as the Trump EPA undermines the cleanup with legal footnotes and inaction.

Trump’s latest sabotage, for the 2021 budget, would cut more than 91% of the funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program created under President Ronald Reagan who called the bay a “national treasure” and long supported by Republicans and Democrats. The program got $85 million, the most it’s ever received, in the fiscal 2020 budget.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image