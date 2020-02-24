MSNBC’s Morning Joe nails it: Trump’s new spy chief did same foreign work ‘that got Paul Manafort sent to jail’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump’s new spy chief — who just got busted for apparently breaking the same law as Paul Manafort.

The “Morning Joe” host blasted Rick Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, for lacking any relevant experience for the job, and now he may not even get the security clearance he needs to do the job.

“So he’s doing work for a foreign politician, but he didn’t register,” Scarborough said. “That sounds like a crime. Haven’t people been arrested for doing that? Sure as hell he knows he’s not going to be able to get a security clearance.”

Grenell, who had been serving as ambassador to Germany, wrote several articles in 2016 defending Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc without disclosing that he was paid, and did not register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

“He was getting paid by a foreign agent,” Scarborough said. “Somebody who actually, again, a really bad actor, and he didn’t report it, this Grenell guy, didn’t report it..”

“This is what got Paul Manafort sent to jail,” he added. “I’m sure the good Republicans who care about this country will want to make sure he didn’t violate any laws and also want to make sure that the guy that Donald Trump wants to basically oversee the intel agencies, and may want to find out first, I think this would be disqualifying for a security clearance for anybody else.”