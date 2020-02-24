Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe nails it: Trump’s new spy chief did same foreign work ‘that got Paul Manafort sent to jail’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump’s new spy chief — who just got busted for apparently breaking the same law as Paul Manafort.

The “Morning Joe” host blasted Rick Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, for lacking any relevant experience for the job, and now he may not even get the security clearance he needs to do the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So he’s doing work for a foreign politician, but he didn’t register,” Scarborough said. “That sounds like a crime. Haven’t people been arrested for doing that? Sure as hell he knows he’s not going to be able to get a security clearance.”

Grenell, who had been serving as ambassador to Germany, wrote several articles in 2016 defending Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc without disclosing that he was paid, and did not register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

“He was getting paid by a foreign agent,” Scarborough said. “Somebody who actually, again, a really bad actor, and he didn’t report it, this Grenell guy, didn’t report it..”

“This is what got Paul Manafort sent to jail,” he added. “I’m sure the good Republicans who care about this country will want to make sure he didn’t violate any laws and also want to make sure that the guy that Donald Trump wants to basically oversee the intel agencies, and may want to find out first, I think this would be disqualifying for a security clearance for anybody else.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Mind-boggling’: Trump accused of hiding Russia documents until they can be destroyed

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

According to a report from NPR, the administration of Donald Trump is coming under increasing fire from historians and activists for keeping documents about his meetings with foreign leaders -- including Russian officials -- and immigration-related documents out of the public eye until they can be destroyed.

The reports states, "Historians and activists charge that the White House has failed to keep notes of the president's meetings with foreign leaders, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that other papers, including records of alleged abuses of undocumented immigrants, could be destroyed," before adding, "Immigration activists fear that records relating to the treatment of undocumented immigrants — including detainee deaths, complaints about medical conditions and alleged sexual assault and abuse of detainees — could be destroyed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s shock troops: So much for conservative ‘small government’

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Donald Trump on the US-Mexico Border

The authoritarian does not make idle threats. He makes promises and then follows through on them.

Three years into Donald Trump's term, and with eight months to go until Election Day 2020, the gears of his cruel machine grind on. He and it will never be satisfied.

Trump's proposed 2021 federal budget includes billions of dollars to expand his system of detention centers and concentration camps, build more of his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and deploy more ICE, Border Patrol and other paramilitary forces.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Clarence Thomas’ wife is helping Trump purge ‘snakes’ from the White House — and replace them with Fox News regulars

Published

57 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is spearheading an effort to purge the White House of staffers perceived as disloyal to President Donald Trump.

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of the Supreme Court justice, has been advising the president as he seeks to rid the government of "snakes" since his impeachment acquittal, reported Axios.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image