MSNBC’s Morning Joe rains hell on right-wing Christians for choosing Trump’s ‘blasphemy’ over Christ’s teachings
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shamed conservative Christians for standing by while President Donald Trump mocks the teachings of Jesus Christ.
The “Morning Joe” host called out evangelical leaders and Republican lawmakers who clapped and laughed as the president attacked his enemies and made a mockery of their religious values during the National Prayer Breakfast.
“You know, evangelicals, anybody that’s grown up in a church, evangelical church, Catholic church, Christian church, understands the blasphemy there — they really do,” Scarborough said. “You had Donald Trump, first of all, saying, ‘I don’t agree with you, Arthur (Brooks). Well, it wasn’t Arthur he was disagreeing with, it was the words of Jesus Christ he was disagreeing with.”
“This is a man that has said he’s never had to ask Jesus Christ for forgiveness before,” Scarborough added. “This is a man who never read the Bible his entire life. He handed me a Bible one time in early fall of 2015 his mother gave him. It’s obvious it hadn’t been opened for 40 years. He talked about 2 Corinthians, couldn’t name a single book in the Bible. He couldn’t tell you the difference between the New and Old Testament, and yesterday he mocked the words of Jesus Christ.”
Scarborough singled out individual evangelical leaders who overlook Trump’s blasphemy.
“Since Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr., Robert Jeffress and all of these other so-called religious leaders are not telling those of you who weren’t raised in the church why it was so grotesque for people at the National Prayer Breakfast and in the White House to be laughing at Donald Trump mocking the words of Jesus Christ, let a twice divorced back-slidden Baptist tell you,” Scarborough said.
“Let me read you the words that the president of the United States as a National Prayer Breakfast was mocking yesterday, and how sad,” he added. “Think about it, how sad. Not a single evangelical leader came out yesterday and stood up for the words in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, taken from the Sermon on the Mount — these aren’t footnotes from [the Book of] Nahum — taken from the Sermon on the Mount, the centerpiece of the Gospels. Jesus said this — ‘You have heard it said, love your friends and hate your enemies, but I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be sons and daughters of your father in Heaven. If you love only those who love you, what reward will you get? And do not even evil men do that? And if you greet only your brothers, only your friends, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that?'”
“Be perfect, therefore, as Arthur Brooks was saying yesterday, as your heavenly father is perfect,” Scarborough continued. “It is the centerpiece, whether you were a believer or not, it is the centerpiece of the Gospels of Jesus Christ to love your enemies, to forgive those who have persecuted you, and to show mercy and kindness and meekness. That should be your goal, and yesterday at something called the National Prayer Breakfast, Donald Trump mocked the words of Jesus Christ, and he got applause for it.”
“I’m marking yesterday as a dark day, not only in the history of this country, but in the history of the modern evangelical movement,” he added, “because I heard nobody — nobody — that supported Donald Trump stand up for the words of Jesus Christ.”
2020 Election
Joe Walsh pulls plug on presidential run and goes scorched earth on GOP: ‘It’s not a party — it’s a cult’
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, former Illinois Republican Congressman Joe Walsh ended his faltering challenge to replace President Donald Trump at the head of the GOP ticket in November -- the completely trashed his party for becoming nothing less than a cult.
Following a disappointing showing in Iowa, Walsh said it was time to quit and focus his efforts on beating Trump by helping electing liberals if that is what it takes.
Speaking with host John Berman, the conservative Walsh admitted he rather see a "socialist" in the White House rather than Trump whom he called a "danger to democracy."
2020 Election
Bloomberg campaign busted for plagiarizing policy plans
Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign appears to have plagiarized portions of its policy plans from news outlets, research publications, non-profit organizations and policy groups.
An analysis by The Intercept found the campaign lifted text -- sometimes verbatim -- without attribution for policy plans on maternal health, LGBTQ equality, the economy, tax policy, infrastructure and mental health.
At least eight plans or fact sheets distributed by the Bloomberg campaign copied material from CNN, Time and CBS News, among others, as well as the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the American Medical Association, all without attribution.
What Trump’s picks for the Presidential Medal of Freedom – like Rush Limbaugh and Antonin Scalia – say about him
President Donald Trump awarded his 15th Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh on Feb. 4.
This award was notable for two reasons. First, it was controversial because Limbaugh is a polarizing political figure. And second, this marked the first time that any president awarded a Medal of Freedom during a State of the Union address.
Typically, Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremonies occur once or twice per year and provide Americans with an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of various people who have made an important contribution to U.S. culture. Because the president selects recipients with total discretion – American or otherwise, living or dead – this award also says a lot about the president himself.