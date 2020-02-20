MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds Bloomberg for flunking ‘politics 101’ in first debate
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough buried Mike Bloomberg’s first presidential debate performance, and thumped big-name Democrats who saw him as the party’s political savior.
The “Morning Joe” host said the billionaire and former New York City mayor seemed terribly unprepared for the attacks against his lengthy business and political record, and Scarborough said Bloomberg failed at the most basic skills.
“I think for Democratic professionals who saw this guy as their political savior to save them from Bernie Sanders, they had to be disappointed last night because he was bad in politics 101,” Scarborough said. “They’ll forgive a candidate that can beat Donald Trump for just about anything, but you’re right, it’s called a pivot.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) hammered Bloomberg on his record with women, and Scarborough showed how easily he could have changed the subject and stayed on message.
“‘Listen, I’m not going to get into that,'” Scarborough suggested. “‘Let me tell you what actually matters, this is how I’m going to help women when I beat Donald Trump because’ — and then list the things that Donald Trump has done, the retrograde policies, how he’s going to move America forward, that’s what Americans care about, but he wasn’t good at any of it.”
Bloomberg couldn’t even hold his ground when he got interrupted, Scarborough said.
“For a guy worth $55 billion and says he can run the world, he couldn’t even run his own microphone last night,” Scarborough said. “So I’m wondering if, for the Democratic political class, his biggest sin last night was being so woefully ill prepared and ill-equipped.”
Nevada debate highlights: The dance of women leaders and limited economic opportunity
Editor’s note: Six Democratic candidates met on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, discussing health care, immigration, billionaires and economic equality – as well as the name of the president of Mexico. We asked two scholars to pick out what they viewed as the night’s biggest moments as Nevada Democrats get ready for their caucuses on Feb. 22.
Both Lisa DeFrank-Cole, a professor of leadership studies at West Virginia University, and Jeffrey Waddoups, a professor of economics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, highlighted moments when Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren engaged in a fierce back-and-forth across the stage.
Trump lobs late-night attacks at Bloomberg after debate flop: ‘Worst in the history of debates!’
President Donald Trump took a victory lap around Mike Bloomberg after the billionaire candidate flopped in his first Democratic presidential debate.
The former New York City mayor qualified for the debate in Las Vegas just last week, and his rivals were waiting for him with pointed attacks -- especially Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who eviscerated his record with women -- while Bloomberg appeared unprepared.
"Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones," Trump tweeted Thursday at 1:19 a.m.
The ‘Titanic met an iceberg named Elizabeth Warren’: Michael Bloomberg’s first debate performance widely panned
Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg's first presidential debate performance is being widely panned by pundits.
The Root's Dr. Jason Johnson told MSNBC viewers just how bad he thought Bloomberg did at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas: "The most expensive night in Vegas I've ever seen. He lost everything."
"This probably was the most expensive night in Vegas I've ever seen. Bloomberg lost everything.
