MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow explains how the Feds may be setting a massive trap to get Rudy Giuliani to confess

MSNBC Rachel Maddow offered a fascinating analysis for what could be going on at the Department of Justice.

“Attorney General William P. Barr acknowledged Monday that the Justice Department would evaluate material that Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, had gathered from Ukrainian sources claiming to have damaging information about former vice president Joe Biden and his family — though Barr and other officials suggested Giuliani was being treated no differently than any tipster,” The Washington Post reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host offered her thoughts.

“The president obviously was just impeached for throwing out U.S. policy to Ukraine in favor of a Rudy Giuliani-led extortion effort to pressure that country into trying to hurt Joe Biden’s political chances in the next election,” Maddow noted.

“Now that the Republican-led Senate decided that didn’t bother them that much and the president should be left in office despite those things, apparently he’s just going to keep running the same op, except he’ll run it directly out of the U.S. Department of Justice so he doesn’t have to pressure some poor foreign president into announcing investigations of Joe Biden, he’ll just have his own people announce them here,” she explained. “Seems legit. sure.”

Maddow read a tweet from the former head of counterintelligence at the Justice Department.

There is nothing normal about the Attorney General creating a special “intake process in the field” for info relating to claims advancing a White House political narrative — particularly for someone reportedly under criminal investigation https://t.co/MYlHNpUuwi — David Laufman (@DavidLaufmanLaw) February 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe the process that the Justice Department has set up to receive this information from Rudy Giuliani is actually a hilarious trick in which they’re basically just convincing him to confess everything,” Maddow said.

She imagined what prosecutors would tell the former mayor: “Yes, Mr. Mayor, we’ve opened an intake process for you. Tell us everything else you did. Hmm, can you show us evidence of that? Can we look at your phone for a sec? Would you mind trying on these handcuffs — just to see if they fit?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe opening up an intake at the Justice Department to receive information from Rudy Giuliani, who is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for what he’s been doing in Ukraine, I mean maybe it’s one big, genius prosecutorial gambit to get him to confess,” she continued.

“Or, maybe president trump is going to run for reelection in part by having the Justice Department, under William Barr, give credence to false claims about his political opponents,” she suggested. “Which one seems more likely?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: