Nancy Pelosi scorches Trump’s GOP leadership ‘accomplices’ is blistering op-ed
In a guest op-ed for the Washington Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) went straight for the jugular by accusing Republican Party leadership of becoming “accomplices” to President Donald Trump’s crimes after voting to acquit him in his Senate trial.
According to the California Democrat, “For more than 200 years, our republic has endured, not only because of the wisdom of our Founders and the brilliance of our Constitution, but because of the generations of patriotic Americans who have had the courage to risk their lives to defend it. But, tragically, the American people have watched President Trump and Republicans in Congress dismantle the Constitution that we cherish.”
Praising the job Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) did, she noted, he made the case that “President Trump abused the power of his office to pressure a foreign power to help him cheat in an American election. And when he was caught, the president launched an unprecedented coverup to block Congress from holding him accountable. The president’s actions undermined our national security, jeopardized the integrity of our elections and violated the Constitution.”
“For weeks, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the Republican-controlled Senate have made themselves accomplices to the president’s wrongdoing by suppressing additional evidence and rejecting the most basic elements of a fair judicial process,” she wrote. “In declaring their loyalty to the president over our Constitution, Republicans have made a farce of the old boast that the U.S. Senate is the greatest deliberative body in the world. And they have joined the president in normalizing lawlessness and rejecting the checks and balances of our Constitution.”
“Our Founders put safeguards in the Constitution to protect against a rogue president. They never imagined that they would at the same time have a rogue leader in the Senate who would cowardly abandon his duty to uphold the Constitution,” she added. “Sadly, because of the Republican Senate’s betrayal of the Constitution, the president remains an ongoing threat to American democracy. He continues to insist that he is above accountability and that he can corrupt the elections again, if he wants to.”
According to the Democratic Party leader, she is not done with Trump yet.
“The People’s House will continue to defend democracy for the American people. We will uphold and protect the checks and balances enshrined in the Constitution, both in the courts of law and in the court of public opinion to preserve our republic “if we can keep it,” to quote Benjamin Franklin,” she wrote before concluding, “And we will always insist on this truth: that, in America, no one is above the law.”
You can read the whole piece here.
