Navy SEAL commander to resign a year early after clashing with Trump for pardoning war criminals: report
According to a report form The Intercept this weekend, the Navy SEALs commander who clashed with President Trump over his pardons of convicted war criminals will be stepping down from his post this coming September, a year earlier than his scheduled departure.
Special Warfare Rear Adm. Collin Green was a 1986 graduate from the US Naval Academy and completed the Navy SEAL Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL course two years later. His retirement comes in the wake of his move to take away the Trident pin of Special Warfare Operator Chief Eddie Gallagher, who was demoted and charged with war crimes, including the murder of an ISIS prisoner and the shooting of two civilians in Iraq in back in 2017. Gallagher was only convicted of a lesser charge, which involved his posing for a picture with the dead ISIS fighter.
President Trump then stepped in to free Gallagher from prison and restore his rank, saying that he was “sticking up for our armed forces” and that “there’s never been a president that’s going to stick up for them, and has, like I have.”
Other Navy leaders resigned in the wake of Trump’s actions.
Green will likely be replaced by another two-star SEAL admiral, H. Wyman Howard III.
Read the full report over at The Intercept.
Giuliani admits he’s still trying to find dirt on Biden: Trump ‘hasn’t told me not to do it’
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani still hasn't found any concrete evidence of wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden, but that isn't stopping him from trying.
In an interview with NPR, Giuliani encouraged President Donald Trump to continue his investigations into the former vice president, which he vowed would expose massive corruption by the former vice president.
"I believe that it would be one of the great corrupt events in American history if this case is not investigated at the highest levels of two governments," he said.
Longtime reporter covering Lamar Alexander says she doesn’t even recognize him now
USA Today reporter Jill Lawrence recalled what it was like, more than 20 years ago, to wander around Iowa with Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN). In 2020, however, she hardly recognizes him and other Republicans who've sacrificed their dignity and principles to President Donald Trump.
"What I remember most from that day was a dramatic back story that, to my puzzlement, he did not mention in his pitch to voters," Lawrence wrote in a USA Today column. "President Bill Clinton had been impeached by the House and tried in the Senate in a consuming saga of sex, lies and investigations. Voters seemed ready for someone of, as they say, unimpeachable character. Enter Alexander, at least theoretically."