Neal Katyal predicts ‘lawless’ Trump will be held to justice in the end

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal predicted that the law would eventually catch up with President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

“I think this country has a robust tradition of law and yes, the president has gotten away with so much,” Katyal said.

“But I have news for him: the law will come after him. What he is doing is lawless, it is unprecedented, it breaks every rule in our constitutional democracy and the law will find a way to catch up with him,” Katyal predicted.

“He can pardon his Mar-a-Lago friends and pardon his campaign contributors and this or that. But one way or another, our system robust enough between the press and the courts to bring him and his ilk, to justice,” he explained. “And it will happen.”