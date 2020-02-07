Quantcast
New Hampshire Democrats overwhelmingly prefer getting killed by meteor to seeing Trump win in 2020: poll

6 mins ago

A new poll out of New Hampshire shows just how much Democrats in the state do not want President Donald Trump to win reelection in 2020.

Per NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, a new poll from UMass Lowell asked New Hampshire Democrats if they would rather see President Donald Trump get reelected in 2020 or a meteor storm that wiped out all life on Earth.

In total, 62 percent of Democrats surveyed said they’d take the world-destroying meteor shower, while only 38 percent would take Trump’s reelection.

Women surveyed were much more likely than men to prefer dying in a meteor strike over seeing another four years of a Trump presidency. According to the poll, 68 percent of Democratic women in New Hampshire would take the meteor strike over a Trump win, whereas only 53 percent of men said the same thing.

The poll also revealed a class divide on the Trump-or-meteor-death question: 51 percent of New Hampshire Democrats making more than $100,000 per year preferred a Trump victory to the meteor, where as fewer than 40 percent of Democrats making under $100,000 a year chose the Trump victory.

See more data from the poll below.

