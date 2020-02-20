New intel chief Grenell burned to the ground in fiery editorial for ‘pandering’ to Trump

The editorial board at The Washington Post issued a scathing editorial against acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Thursday evening.

“President Trump’s campaign to purge the government of anyone not blindly loyal to him continued Wednesday with the appointment of Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence. Mr. Grenell, who currently serves as ambassador to Germany, is manifestly unqualified for the job, even in an acting capacity. He has no experience in intelligence or in managing large organizations — like the 17 agencies that will now report to him,” the editorial board noted. “Mr. Grenell has nevertheless won the president’s favor in a familiar way: by loudly praising him and his agenda on Fox News programs and social media.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper worried whether Grenell would work for the American people or the president’s personal interests.

“Probably, he has convinced Mr. Trump he can be counted on to put the president’s personal and political interests above those of national security — something the two previous DNIs would not reliably do,” The Post noted. “Mr. Grenell’s sycophantic pandering to Mr. Trump suggests he will show no such independence.”

“Will he stand up against interference by Russia or other hostile powers? Not, we suspect, unless Mr. Trump tells him to do so,” the newspaper concluded.

Trump has put an unqualified loyalist in charge of national intelligence, writes the Editorial Board https://t.co/nZ9NPMINL3 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) February 21, 2020