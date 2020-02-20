New intel chief Grenell burned to the ground in fiery editorial for ‘pandering’ to Trump
The editorial board at The Washington Post issued a scathing editorial against acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Thursday evening.
“President Trump’s campaign to purge the government of anyone not blindly loyal to him continued Wednesday with the appointment of Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence. Mr. Grenell, who currently serves as ambassador to Germany, is manifestly unqualified for the job, even in an acting capacity. He has no experience in intelligence or in managing large organizations — like the 17 agencies that will now report to him,” the editorial board noted. “Mr. Grenell has nevertheless won the president’s favor in a familiar way: by loudly praising him and his agenda on Fox News programs and social media.”
The newspaper worried whether Grenell would work for the American people or the president’s personal interests.
“Probably, he has convinced Mr. Trump he can be counted on to put the president’s personal and political interests above those of national security — something the two previous DNIs would not reliably do,” The Post noted. “Mr. Grenell’s sycophantic pandering to Mr. Trump suggests he will show no such independence.”
“Will he stand up against interference by Russia or other hostile powers? Not, we suspect, unless Mr. Trump tells him to do so,” the newspaper concluded.
Trump has put an unqualified loyalist in charge of national intelligence, writes the Editorial Board https://t.co/nZ9NPMINL3
— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) February 21, 2020
The truth about Bernie Sanders’ medical records: They’re encouraging — but a key detail is missing
When Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) landed in the hospital at the beginning of October 2019 after suffering a heart attack, it became guaranteed that his health would be an issue in the 2020 Democratic primary. The 78-year-old is known for his passionate rallies and reveling in the rigors of the campaign, but a candidate's health condition can change the course of an election, and a serious medical crisis like a heart attack puts into question his ability to do the job.
To help allay these concerns, Sanders assured voters that he would release "comprehensive" medical records. But he hasn't, and now it seems he doesn't plan on doing it. Instead, he released three letters in December from doctors describing his health positively and vouching for his ability to handle the campaign trail and potentially, the presidency.
How the question of who killed JFK emerged in an unexpected way on the 2020 campaign trail
On Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, Donald Jeffries, author and talk radio host, asked Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard about a book she was seen carrying, “JFK and the Unspeakable.” Published in 2008, the book is a Catholic philosopher’s meditation about the assassination of liberal president John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, one of the great historical crimes of American politics.
Gabbard replied she had not finished the book, but “from what I have read, it… speaks to what happened [on November 22] in a way that I haven’t seen anywhere else.”