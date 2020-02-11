New Jersey Boy Scouts were aware of the dangers posed to children for decades: lawyers
The attorneys representing several New Jersey residents alleging they were sexually abused by Boy Scoutsleaders have requested the organization turn over files showing the organization was “aware of the dangers posed to children for decades,” according to a law firm.The New Brunswick-based law firm Rebenack, Aronow and Mascolo announced that they had officially served the Boy Scouts of America with discovery requests under the law that went into effect Dec. 1, opening a two-year window for people to sue their alleged abusers and the institutions who supervised them.In 2012, an Oregon court rel…
GOP is a ‘party of thugs’ who has only enabled Trump’s post-impeachment revenge spree: columnist
On Tuesday, writing for The Nation, Joan Walsh scorched the GOP as a "party of thugs" for its complicity in President Donald Trump's shattering of institutional norms — and his post-impeachment rampage against intraparty figures and administration officials who he perceives to have wronged him.
"With his Friday 'reassignments' of Army Lt. Cols. Alexander and Yevgeny Vindman, as well as his 'recalling' European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, Donald Trump proved that his impeachment acquittal unleashed him to climb new heights of vindictiveness, and probably lawlessness, too," wrote Walsh. "Remember when Republican senators feigned outrage because House impeachment manager Adam Schiff referenced reports that Trump was warning that anyone who crossed him would find his or her 'head on a pike'? Good times."
Shocking stats show how Trump’s ‘record stock market’ is only helping the super rich
President Donald Trump regularly crows about the performance of the stock market during his presidency, but that particular talking point is likely to fall flat with ordinary American voters.
The Financial Times reports that new research from Goldman Sachs shows that "the richest 1 percent of Americans now account for more than half the value of equities owned by U.S. households," while the bottom 90 percent of the country held just 12 percent of the value of stocks.
What's more, Goldman Sachs believes that soaring equities prices will only enable the super rich to strengthen their grip on stock market wealth.
Trump’s dead of night tweet bashing his own DOJ leads many to say he’s going to pardon Roger Stone – and Flynn and Manafort
Is President Donald Trump paving the way to pardon his best buddies, the former campaign advisors who helped him win the White House?
The answer to that question may be in a tweet Trump posted in the dead of night. Clearly something was bothering him at 1:48 AM, nearly an hour after he had returned to the White House from his short New Hampshire MAGA rally.
"This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!" Trump tweeted, responding to a tweet from a reporter for a far right wing website lamenting the 7 to 9 year sentence federal prosecutors are asking a judge impose on Roger Stone.