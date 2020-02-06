‘No kidding’: Fox News slammed after bombshell report they knew they were booking liars on air

Following a report from The Daily Beast that a researcher at Fox News circulated an internal document warning against booking several purveyors of “disinformation” including President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, reporter John Solomon, and married right-wing legal team Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, commenters on social media exploded.

Many took to Twitter to point out that the document proves Fox News knew the people they were booking on their programs were liars — and did it anyway:

No kidding..of course.. — james nicholls up (@jn8883jimmy) February 6, 2020

we knew that hannity, solomon, and these fox regulars are liars. what this document proves is that the fox news side knew that — and never told their audience. https://t.co/to228VS5E6 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 6, 2020

but… fox is the pinnacle of good journalism! they totally didn’t use a picture of jay z for a segment about A$AP rocky! pic.twitter.com/TcEGBeIWt6 — Danielle Misiak (@DanielleMisiak) February 6, 2020

Is that to calibrate how large their bonus would be? — Mark Sofferman (@markdsoff) February 6, 2020

How does diGenova and Toesning stil have a law license? — Slygrammy5 🌊💝🎉😎👣😳 (@SharonCoryell3) February 6, 2020

They had to research this? They didn’t know they were spreading lies? It’s not called Fake Fox News for nothing. — Michelle (@mcmilkbone) February 6, 2020

