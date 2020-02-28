Quantcast
Now Oregon thinks they have a ‘community transmission’ of coronavirus as epidemic spreads on the West Coast

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, authorities in California announced that they may have discovered the second “community transmission” of COVID-19 coronavirus to somebody who had neither traveled to Asia nor had close contact with somebody who has.

Now a third case has potentially been discovered on the West Coast.

“The Oregon Health Authority has announced the state’s first ‘presumed confirmed case’ of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Friday evening.

“Health officials said the person is a resident of Washington County, who did not travel recently, nor did the person come into direct contact with someone who had just traveled. OHA director Patrick Allen said that means it’s a case of ‘community spread’ similar to two cases in northern California,” the network explained.

As the person is a school employee who had spent time in the Forest Hills Elementary School, the Lake Oswego School District is closing all schools through at least Wednesday.


