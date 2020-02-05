NRA charged by NY regulator for offering unlicensed insurance products and ‘misleading marketing practices’
According to a new report from Reuters, a New York regulator filed civil charges against the National Rifle Association (NRA), accusing it of “acting as an unlicensed insurance producer and deceiving its members with misleading marketing practices.”
According to the New York’s Department of Financial Services, the NRA worked with insurance broker Lockton Companies to offer insurance products to its members without a license.
Read the full report over at Reuters.
GOP’s Jim Jordan exasperated after Trump’s FBI director responds to his rant with ‘do you have a question?’
During a hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray took questions from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) regarding the Inspector General's report that found the opening of the Mueller probe into Trump's 2016 campaign was not politically motivated — a direct contradiction of Trump's claim that it was a "witch hunt." While the report found the probe did not have a political agenda, it nevertheless criticized ethical flubs committed by the FBI during the course of the probe.
‘Rick Perry has still major accounting to do’: House Dems haven’t forgotten about ex-Energy secretary’s role in Ukraine scheme
House Democrats still want to hear from former Energy Secretary Rick Perry -- who "slipped through the cracks" in the impeachment inquiry.
Perry has defied a congressional subpoena and spoken only to friendly media outlets about his role in President Donald Trump's pressure scheme against Ukraine, but House investigators and government watchdog groups haven't forgotten about him, reported Politico.
“The president has escaped accountability and so have all the president’s men," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees. "Secretary Perry has still major accounting to do about his activities in Ukraine. The Senate may have surrendered their constitutional responsibilities but the House of Representatives will not.”