NY sues over Homeland Security’s decision to ban state residents from Global Entry and other programs
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state will sue the Trump administration following the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to ban New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Program.The lawsuit, which will be brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, will argue that DHS violated New York’s sovereign immunity, failed to provide residents with equal protection and is acting in an “arbitrary and capricious manner” that denies the rights and privileges of all New Yorkers.Federal authorities said this week that the decision to bar New Yorkers from enrolling in progr…
Latest Headlines
Trump used Philly girl’s story to attack ‘failing’ schools — but she’s at one of the city’s most desired charters
PHILADELPHIA — President Donald Trump turned a Philadelphia fourth grader into a poster child for the school-choice movement Tuesday when he told the nation thousands of students were “trapped in failing government schools” and announced that she was finally getting a scholarship to attend the school of her choice.But the student, Janiyah Davis, already attends one of the city’s most sought-after charter schools, the Inquirer has learned. In September, months before she was an honored guest at Trump’s State of the Union Address, she entered Math, Science and Technology Community Charter School... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Trump appoints Coast Guard admiral as recovery czar for Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — As Puerto Rico is struggling to recover from hurricanes and earthquakes, the White House confirmed Friday that it is appointing U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Peter Brown as its liaison for the island.In a statement, the White House said Brown “will coordinate United States Government efforts to build the infrastructure and resiliency of Puerto Rico.”The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has been hit by a series of natural and political disasters in recent years that are strangling its economy.In 2017, Hurricane Maria razed parts of the island and destroyed the electrica... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘Friday night massacre’: Experts say Trump firing of 3 officials including Sondland and Vindman is a ‘criminal’ offense
President Donald Trump late Friday afternoon and evening ended the week by firing three administration and White House officials, he blames for his impeachment in a campaign of retribution that some experts are calling illegal.
Trump not only had Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman transferred out of the White House, he had him fired from his National Security Post and escorted out of the building. Vindman’s twin brother, who also works on the NSC, was summarily fired and escorted out as well, as The New York Times reports.