Obama calls for TV stations to take down lie-ridden Trump ad implying he said Biden is racist
On Wednesday, Politico reported that former President Barack Obama is demanding TV stations take down an attack ad from a pro-Trump super PAC that spliced his words out of context to imply he claimed former Vice President Joe Biden is racist.
“The Committee to Defend the President super PAC’s ad, which began airing Tuesday as part of a $250,000 ad buy, is the latest in a string of Republican efforts designed to torpedo Biden in an effort to keep him from facing President Donald Trump,” reported Marc Caputo. “This ad aims at the majority black electorate in South Carolina, a must-win state for Biden, by misleadingly using Obama’s words from his 1995 book, ‘Dreams from My Father,’ to suggest that the former president believes his vice president supports ‘plantation politics’ that hurt African-Americans.”
“This despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,” wrote Obama’s communications director. “In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate.”
An unnamed Trump campaign adviser said that the president still very much fears facing Biden in the 2020 election, adding that, “We think we can beat all of them, but Bernie [Sanders] is easier to beat because he’s so far left that it’s the type of choice we want.” Even though Sanders is currently leading in national polls, the adviser said, “wounded ain’t dead.”
Christian Nationalism was the big loser of last night’s debate
If you’re pondering the question of who won last night’s final Democratic primary debate, one possible answer, depending on your perspective, is secular Americans. Religion, after all, hardly came up in the raucous affair hosted jointly by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, SC.
As divisive as Sanders is within some sectors of the party, a CBS News Instant Poll found that Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is nothing if not secular, made the best impression on Democratic voters who watched the debate. He was followed closely by Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg, with Klobuchar, Bloomberg, and Steyer bringing up the rear.
‘I Bough…—I, I Got Them’: Bloomberg Almost Admits to Buying Members of Congress
"When people show you who they are..."
Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg almost said during the Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina Tuesday night that he "bought" the 21 freshman members of Congress he financially supported in the 2018 midterm elections.
"Let's just go on the record. They talk about 40 Democrats," Bloomberg said, referring to the number of House seats Democrats gained in 2018. "Twenty-one of those are people that I spent a hundred million dollars to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in and put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bough—...I, I got them."