Obama calls for TV stations to take down lie-ridden Trump ad implying he said Biden is racist

On Wednesday, Politico reported that former President Barack Obama is demanding TV stations take down an attack ad from a pro-Trump super PAC that spliced his words out of context to imply he claimed former Vice President Joe Biden is racist.

“The Committee to Defend the President super PAC’s ad, which began airing Tuesday as part of a $250,000 ad buy, is the latest in a string of Republican efforts designed to torpedo Biden in an effort to keep him from facing President Donald Trump,” reported Marc Caputo. “This ad aims at the majority black electorate in South Carolina, a must-win state for Biden, by misleadingly using Obama’s words from his 1995 book, ‘Dreams from My Father,’ to suggest that the former president believes his vice president supports ‘plantation politics’ that hurt African-Americans.”

“This despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,” wrote Obama’s communications director. “In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate.”

An unnamed Trump campaign adviser said that the president still very much fears facing Biden in the 2020 election, adding that, “We think we can beat all of them, but Bernie [Sanders] is easier to beat because he’s so far left that it’s the type of choice we want.” Even though Sanders is currently leading in national polls, the adviser said, “wounded ain’t dead.”