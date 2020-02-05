Ocasio-Cortez schools Fox Business anchor on Trump campaign payouts to black voters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) schooled a Fox Business Network host who questioned her claims about the Trump campaign paying black voters.

Charles Payne, host of Fox’s Making Money, planned to devote a segment of his show to the New York Democrat’s claims, which he questioned.

“Whoa! @AOC making damning claims that the Trump campaign is paying Black Americans at his campaign rally,” Payne tweeted. “Trump must have struck a nerve during SOTU last night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Ocasio-Cortez backed up her claim in a response to Payne, who is black.

“I’m not ‘making claims’ that Trump campaign allies are holding events in Black communities to hand out envelopes of cash,” she tweeted. “I’m quoting the actual reporting.”

I’m not “making claims” that Trump campaign allies are holding events in Black communities to hand out envelopes of cash. I’m quoting the actual reporting ⬇️ https://t.co/s8WgupWUhu pic.twitter.com/j0wIBHW6Yx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2020

The lawmaker posted a screen capture of the Politico report on Cleveland pastor Darnell Scott’s black outreach efforts — which hands out envelopes stuffed with cash to black voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scott-run nonprofit organization Urban Revitalization Coalition has been holding rallies in black communities where voters hear praise about the president and are then given a chance to win cash prizes.

“Allies of Trump have begun holding events in black communities where organizers lavish praise on Trump as they hand out 10s of 1000s of dollars to lucky attendees.” GOP will hop on me over the legal definition of a rally to distract from this garbage. They’re so predictable. 🙄 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2020