‘Oh my god — no!’ MSNBC’s Mika visibly rattled by Trump official’s response to coronavirus

Published

32 mins ago

on

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s rosy assessment of the state of the coronavirus in the United States left MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski feeling rattled on “Morning Joe” Wednesday.

After watching a clip of Kudlow claiming that the virus had already been “contained” despite Centers for Disease Control officials’ warnings that the impact of the virus “might be bad,” Brzezinski’s eyes visibly widened.

“Oh my God!” she exclaimed. “You just… No!”

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle then shredded the White House for sending completely contradictory messages about the virus’s impact on both public health and the economy.

“This whole thing is stunning,” she said. “When you look at what happened to the market in the last two days, investors aren’t saying that they know that pandemic is coming, investors are selling because they have can’t trust information.”

She then explained that both the Trump administration and the Chinese government were both doing their best to paper over problems caused by the virus, which has led investors to conclude that no one has any idea how bad the potential pandemic could be.

Watch the video below.

ABC News suspends reporter caught in right-wing sting operation: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that ABC News correspondent David Wright has been suspended ahead of footage that will be released by the right-wing group Project Veritas.

"The network disciplined David Wright, who reports for ABC’s signature news programs, including 'World News Tonight,' 'Good Morning America' and 'Nightline.' Several people confirmed Wright’s suspension, but it wasn’t clear what specifically prompted ABC to take action against the reporter," reported Paul Farhi. "Network officials reviewed the footage of Wright that Project Veritas recorded, according to people familiar with the episode. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the issue."

2020 Election

It’s not just Russia: The US intelligence community is also intervening in the 2020 election

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

President Trump’s ongoing purge of the intelligence community, along with Bernie Sanders’ surge in the Democratic presidential race, has triggered an unprecedented intervention of U.S. intelligence agencies in the U.S. presidential election on factually dubious grounds.

Former CIA director John Brennan sees a “full-blown national security crisis” in President Trump’s latest moves against the intelligence community. Brennan charges, “Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow’s interests, not America’s.” But congressional representatives, both Democratic and Republican, who heard a briefing by the intelligence community about the 2020 election earlier this month say the case for Russian interference is “overstated.”

Continue Reading
 
 
