Ohio GOP secretary of state wants Kent State to rescind Jane Fonda’s invite to speak at 50th anniversary event commemorating 1970 massacre
It was half a century ago — on May 4, 1970 — that the Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed anti-war protestors at Kent State University. Actress Jane Fonda, known for her vehement opposition to the Vietnam War, has been invited to speak at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Kent State Massacre. But Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, is asking Kent State to rescind the invitation.
In a tweet posted on February 16, LaRose wrote, “There’s still time to right this wrong @KentState – rescind your invitation to @JaneFonda. The anniversary of this tragedy is not the time to pay a speaker who betrayed our service members.”
Kent State President Todd Diacon, earlier this month, announced that Fonda had been invited to speak at the event. The actress, now 82, is scheduled to speak on May 3. And according to LaRose, Kent State has offered her $83,000.
LaRose wrote, “The 50th anniversary of one of Ohio’s darkest days has the potential to serve as a moment of unity, understanding and healing in a nation that is deeply divided, However, Kent State’s decision to pay Jane Fonda $83,000 to speak at their commemoration event does the very opposite.”
Fonda set off a major controversy when, in 1972, she visited North Vietnam and was photographed on top of an anti-aircraft gun — a photo that drew criticism even from some liberals and progressives who shared her opposition to U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Interviewed for an HBO documentary in 2018, Fonda expressed regrets over that photo but not over her anti-war activism of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Last week, Diacon asserted that in the HBO documentary, “one of the things she said very powerfully is that she does not regret having opposed the war in Vietnam — that it was absolutely the right thing to do — but she has regrets about the way she did it. It was a very meaningful moment that spoke to this goal we have of reconciliation.”
After Fonda (the daughter of actor Henry Fonda and sister of actor Peter Fonda) visited North Vietnam in 1972, some critics called for a boycott over her films. Regardless, she continued to have major roles in Hollywood films, including “The China Syndrome” (which warned of the dangers of nuclear power) in 1979.
At Kent State University on May 4, 1970, members of the Ohio National Guard fired roughly 65 rounds. Four students were killed, and nine others were wounded.
Many of the students were protesting against the Vietnam War and the bombing of Cambodia by U.S. forces. But not all of the students who were shot were participating in the demonstration; some of them were walking nearby or were merely observing it.
Photo: Shutterstock
Donald Trump: ‘I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country’
President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that he has a right to interfere in the U.S. justice system because he is "the chief law enforcement officer of the country."
Before departing to California Tuesday afternoon, Trump was asked about whether he had weighed in with Attorney General William Barr on the sentencing of Roger Stone.
Trump insisted that he had not spoken to Barr about Stone, but he reserved the right to do so in the future.
"I'm actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country," Trump said. "But I've chosen not to be involved."
"I could be involved if I wanted to be," he added.
‘He’s going to pardon everyone Mueller indicted’: Trump sets off alarms with out-of-the-blue ‘pardon spree’
President Donald Trump issued pardons or commuted sentences for 11 people -- including "junk bond king" Michael Milken and a former contestant on his "Apprentice" reality TV show.
The president commuted the sentence for disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoned former San Francisco 49ers own Edward DeBartolo Jr. and former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik, among others.
WH just announced a list of 11 people pardoned/sentences commuted by President Trump:-Edward DeBartolo, Jr.-Bernie Kerik-Mike Milken-Paul Pogue-Ariel Friedler-David Safavian-Angela Stanton-Rod Blagojevich-Tynice Nichole Hall-Crystal Munoz -Judith Negron
A Federal investigation of Lev Parnas is inching closer to Trump’s personal attorney
Federal prosecutors sought to obtain new documents related to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's consulting firm as they weigh new charges against his associates in connection to a company that paid him $500,000, according to a new report.
Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), an office once led by Giuliani, are considering additional charges against two indicted associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, for misleading investors about Fraud Guarantee, the company which made the large payment to Giuliani in August 2018, CNN reported. Parnas helped Giuliani hunt for damaging information on the Bidens in Ukraine.