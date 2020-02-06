Paid CNN commentator Rick Santorum seen yucking it up in audience with GOP senators at Trump speech

CNN commentator Rick Santorum doesn’t always agree with President Donald Trump when he’s on television, but he was caught in the celebration audience for the president’s post-impeachment event. It wasn’t in the press area.

For many employees of news stations or newspapers, even donating to a candidate is unacceptable, but Santorum pretends to stand in moral opposition to the president while celebrating him just a few rows back in the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just hours prior to taking his seat at the White House, Santorum was on CNN blasting Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for voting “guilty” on the first article of impeachment. He claimed that the vote made “vulnerable Republicans more vulnerable,” because Romney was willing to vote his conscience, but Republicans in difficult seats refused to do so.

At least one person asked CNN about the conflict of interest.

Seriously @RickSantorum at @WhiteHouse impeachment party?! @CNN needs to have fired him like yesterday! — Andy Laub (@andydl321) February 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You work for CNN now right? Ask Rick Santorum how he got a FRONT ROW Seat to this Trump speech. pic.twitter.com/Vms3sFe6gk — V. Spell (@v_spelldem) February 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is @RickSantorum at the White House airing of grievances? — env121 (@env121) February 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why the fuck is Rick Santorum sitting in that audience clapping and with a shit eating grin on his face? — Lori Mindick (@LMindick) February 6, 2020

You can see the clip of Santorum below: