‘Patriotism is back’: Eric Trump praises his father after nobody took a knee at the Super Bowl

One of President Donald Trump’s children praised his father after no NFL players took a knee to protest racism during the Super Bowl.

Fox News personality Sean Hannity interviewed Eric Trump on Monday, as the U.S. Senate continued the impeachment trial.

“Look at patriotism,” the first son suggested.

“I mean, patriotism is back,” he continued. “People weren’t kneeling in the — at the Super Bowl yesterday.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, 49ers star quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting racism by taking a knee during the national anthem. Trump called Kaepernick a “son of a b*tch” for protesting racism and demanded he was fired. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since.

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign spent millions on a Super Bowl ad that was criticized for gaslighting Americans by suggesting Trump isn’t racist.

Eric Trump praised the NFL for showcasing the military during the game.

Eric Trump: "Patriotism is back. People weren't kneeling at the Super Bowl yesterday." pic.twitter.com/KMWQOipwhQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2020