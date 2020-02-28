Quantcast
Pence setting aside epidemic duties to appear at a $25,000 a head Florida fundraiser: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Vice President Mike Pence is not letting his new duties as the coronavirus czar keep him from attending a $25,000 a head Florida fundraiser on Friday.

Just two days after the president tabbed his second-in-command to head up a task force ensuring the U.S. government does all it can to contain the deadly epidemic from spreading, Pence is flying off to Longboat Key in Florida as the featured attraction at a high-priced fundraiser to benefit congressional Republicans.

According to the report, “The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Wednesday that the Friday night fundraiser is at the waterfront home of U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican who served with Pence in Congress,” adding, “The event, hosted by the Florida Republican congressional delegation, benefits the National Republican Congressional Committee, according to the invite.”

The official invitation notes that attendees are given the option of paying $5,000 to attend a reception and have a photo taken with Pence or, for big spenders, $25,000 for the reception, a photo and dinner with the vice president.

Facing criticism over the visit while the country is on the verge of paralysis over the epidemic, the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reported that — in lieu of canceling the meet-and-greet — Pence is now scheduled to discuss the evolving health crisis with Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

