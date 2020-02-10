Personal responsibility and the cost of indulging Trump and Pete Rose

On CNN Monday, J. W. Verret, a George Mason University law professor and former member of the Trump transition team, predicted that President Donald Trump will end up impeached again.

"You say the president feels empowered now," said co-anchor Jim Sciutto. "I wonder if, in your view, this will lead the president to feel he can seek foreign help in the election. They are vetting information Rudy Giuliani gathered in Ukraine from very questionable sources."

"I think there's no question but that he will attempt to do it," said Verret. "It's shameful to see what happened to Lt. Col. Vindman. I'm not sorry to see Sondland go, he didn't acquit himself well. He participated in a violation of law. It took two or three times to come forward to Congress. The Vindman firing isn't acceptable. The only thing to prevent Trump to collude with a foreign power for a third time looks like front-runners, probably Russia doesn't have any dirt on them. Maybe they can hack the servers. It's worrisome."