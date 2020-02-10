Quantcast
Personal responsibility and the cost of indulging Trump and Pete Rose

After the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of wrongdoing, he continued to assert that he did absolutely nothing wrong. This is almost certainly not true. In fact, his acquittal was supported by the compliance of a significant number of Republican senators who conceded that Trump did, indeed, do something wrong — their favorite word for it was “inappropriate” — but that what he did wasn’t so bad that it warranted removal from office.Which raises an interesting question: Have we slouched into an era in which we too readily indulge bad behavior and reduce the punishments that we impos…

DOJ indicts four members of Chinese military for masterminding 2017 Equifax data breach

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department is indicting four members of the Chinese military for engineering the 2017 cyberattack on Equifax that exposed 147 million U.S. consumers' personal information.

In a press conference today, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch announced the nine-count indictment to the public. Bowditch declared the Equifax breach to be "the largest theft of sensitive PII by state-sponsored hackers ever recorded," and thanked Equifax for its cooperation in the investigation.

Pro-Trump publication claims end of apartheid was ‘betrayal’ of South Africa

American Greatness, a pro-Trump publication that advocates for the president's nationalist agenda, has published an editorial that accuses former South African President F. W. de Klerk of "betraying" his country by overseeing the end of apartheid.

The editorial, written by South African-born author Illana Mercer, claims that de Klerk "sold his constituents out for a chance to frolic on the world stage with Nelson Mandela" by ending the apartheid regime that deprived South Africa's black majority of any political rights.

According to Mercer, de Klerk failed to protect a "vulnerable minority" of white people and instead handed the entire country over to "radical black nationalist movements."

Trump transition team official: President will receive another ‘legitimate’ impeachment

On CNN Monday, J. W. Verret, a George Mason University law professor and former member of the Trump transition team, predicted that President Donald Trump will end up impeached again.

"You say the president feels empowered now," said co-anchor Jim Sciutto. "I wonder if, in your view, this will lead the president to feel he can seek foreign help in the election. They are vetting information Rudy Giuliani gathered in Ukraine from very questionable sources."

"I think there's no question but that he will attempt to do it," said Verret. "It's shameful to see what happened to Lt. Col. Vindman. I'm not sorry to see Sondland go, he didn't acquit himself well. He participated in a violation of law. It took two or three times to come forward to Congress. The Vindman firing isn't acceptable. The only thing to prevent Trump to collude with a foreign power for a third time looks like front-runners, probably Russia doesn't have any dirt on them. Maybe they can hack the servers. It's worrisome."

