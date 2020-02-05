Pete Buttigieg lead over Bernie Sanders narrows as more Iowa Caucus results are released
For the second night in a row, Americans will go to bed without knowing who won the Iowa Caucuses.
The Iowa Democratic Party did not release any results on the night of the caucuses, and released partial results from 62% of the precincts late Tuesday afternoon.
Late in the evening, more numbers were released, with 71% of the precincts reporting.
The results show former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg remaining in first place with the delegate count, but with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) narrowing the gap between the two.
No further results are expected to be released until Wednesday. Here are the latest state delegate equivalent percentages:
Iowa results with 71% of precincts reporting. Buttigieg down .1 percentage points from earlier and Sanders up .1 percentage points:
Buttigieg 26.8%
Sanders 25.2%
Warren 18.4%
Biden 15.5%
Klobuchar 12.6%
Yang 1.1%
Steyer .3%
Uncommitted .2%
