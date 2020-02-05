Pete Buttigieg lead over Bernie Sanders narrows as more Iowa Caucus results are released

For the second night in a row, Americans will go to bed without knowing who won the Iowa Caucuses.

The Iowa Democratic Party did not release any results on the night of the caucuses, and released partial results from 62% of the precincts late Tuesday afternoon.

Late in the evening, more numbers were released, with 71% of the precincts reporting.

The results show former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg remaining in first place with the delegate count, but with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) narrowing the gap between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

No further results are expected to be released until Wednesday. Here are the latest state delegate equivalent percentages: