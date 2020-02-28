Quantcast
Connect with us

Physician reveals to MSNBC’s Morning Joe why you’re likely to get the coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

A physician explained to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” why everyone is likely to get the coronavirus — maybe not this year, but eventually.

Dr. James Hamblin, a staff writer for The Atlantic, wrote a widely circulated report on that likelihood, and he warned that it posed a significant risk to some populations.

“We’ve seen it affect everyone,” Hamblin said. “All different age groups, healthy and unhealthy alike. Most of the severe disease focused in older people, so people who already have conditions, chronic conditions, people who are older and most likely severe disease to die, but no one is going to be exempt from it. I think that’s part of what makes any, anytime we have a really bad flu season, people get especially scared if it’s a strain that kills or severely sickens people in prime of life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamblin believes the virus, because it most likely won’t kill younger and healthier patients, could become a yearly fixture.

“Right now that’s the most likely course,” he said. “This will be something that spreads widely, will — might let up a little bit in summer, and might come back in the fall, and then might come back in future years.”

Many patients may not even realize they have the virus, which may be as mild as the common cold in some cases, but Hamlin said that would allow it to spread even wider.

“That is what makes this in such a dangerous space,” he said, “that you have the common cold, which spreads really easily, but it doesn’t want to kill people — it’s not in the virus’ interest to kill its host — and outbreaks like SARA and MERS, which can kill people quickly, get really sick, go to the hospital and doesn’t transmit. This can be deadly and also transmit.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Investigative reporter who uncovered Georgia vote suppression says Trump will cheat again

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Rigging elections is as American as apple pie. To wit: Nonwhite people have been systematically denied the right to vote for most of the country's history. Most notably, when black people won the right to vote following the Civil War, in practice that liberty was denied under Jim and Jane Crow and other white supremacist laws, both in the South and other parts of the country, for a full century. Voter registration laws themselves have a long and ugly history of being used to deny nonwhites, white ethnics and other "undesirables" the right to vote.

It's also worth noting that the United States has a long and infamous history of sabotaging democratically elected governments in other countries.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Peggy Noonan: ‘Childish’ Trump ‘spinning, finagling, covering up failures’ of coronavirus crisis

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

In her column for the Wall Street Journal (subscription required), conservative columnist Peggy Noonan expressed dismay with how Donald Trump and his White House have responded to the growing coronavirus pandemic --saying their public announcements look like "spin" to cover up ineptitude.

Taking a look outside the White House, the longtime political observer noted, "I’ve got a feeling the coronavirus is going to be bad, that it will have a big impact on America, more than we imagine, and therefore on its politics. As this is written the virus is reported in 48 nations. We’ve had a first case with no known source, in California, and the state is monitoring some 8,400 others for possible infection. Canada has 13 cases," before adding, "If coronavirus becomes a formally recognized world-wide pandemic, and if it hits America hard, it is going to change a lot—the national mood, our cultural habits, the economy."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s defamation suit against the NYT could blow up in his face in spectacular fashion — here’s how

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times could backfire -- and land him under oath to testify about Russia's involvement in his 2016 campaign.

The Trump re-election campaign sued the Times claiming that Max Frankel, the newspaper's former executive editor, defamed the president in a March 27, 2019, op-ed alleging that Russia had an "overarching deal" with the president, but attorney David Lurie warned in a Daily Beast column the suit was highly unlikely to succeed.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image