‘Political bias in uniform’: Lindsey Graham screeches at general who slammed him for not standing up to Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed to Fox News on Tuesday that he plans to pursue the whistleblower who outed President Donald Trump’s attempt to cheat in the 2020 election.

While appearing for the Fox News interview, host Sandra Smith noted that a former Army Brigadier General Peter Zwack had excoriated Graham for refusing to defend Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after he was fired by President Donald Trump for participating in the impeachment hearings.

Graham responded with a snarl.

“You know what I think?” he asked. “I think FBI agents had a political agenda during the investigation of President Trump and they acted on it. I think CIA operatives have been out to get the president since he was elected. I think there are people in uniform that can accept this result.”

Graham, who was wearing a “Team Trump” jacket, continued: “To the general, thank you for that nice compliment. Because you wear the uniform doesn’t mean you’re exempt from being asked questions.”

The senator went on to suggest that Vindman may have had contact with the whistleblower.

“Had these guys been planning for years a way to try to take this president down?” Graham opined. “When a military officer engages in political bias in uniform, they need to be held accountable.”

“I don’t know if that happened but I’m not going to be deterred from asking this question!” Graham exclaimed. “You tried to drive me away. You tried to drive us away from looking at the FBI, you told us everything was fine with the FISA warrant. You’re not going to drive me away from asking questions about the whistleblower.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.