Potential swing-vote Kyrsten Sinema plans to vote to convict Trump: report
According to Axios, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) will vote to convict President Trump.
“The moderate Sinema was viewed as one of the most likely Senate Democrats to vote to acquit Trump,” Axios reports. ‘She joins Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in voting to remove the president, while the other possible swing vote — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — has yet to announce his decision.”
Former executive producer blasts Pompeo for trying to mock Pelosi with a Lisa Simpson meme
When President Donald Trump gave his 2020 State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, February 4, the tension between him and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was impossible to miss: Trump refused to shake Pelosi’s hand, and Pelosi tore up a copy of Trump’s speech after he was done. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an apparent jab at Pelosi, tweeted an image of the Lisa Simpson character from “The Simpsons” tearfully ripping up a piece of paper — and Pompeo was chastised for it by a former executive producer for that popular animated sitcom.
Rush Limbaugh embodies the ‘divisive hateful right-wing media rhetoric’ the Trump cult loves: conservative columnist
During a first-of-its-kind display during the State of the Union, President Trump instructed First Lady Melania Trump to award right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- right there during the speech as Limbaugh sat in the guest of honor section. According to the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin, that honor should be reserved for "patriots and heroes, human rights leaders and artistic trailblazers."
Limbaugh history of racist, sexist, and all-round xenophobic rhetoric goes back decades -- a history that underscores a simple truth, according to Rubin: "He is the embodiment of divisive, hateful right-wing media rhetoric, which, just like Trump, casts Democrats as evil and the media as enemies of the people."
Susan Collins admits she shouldn’t have said she ‘believes’ Trump learned his lesson on extorting Ukraine
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is already admitting that she got it wrong when she said she "believes" that President Donald Trump has learned that he shouldn't extort foreign countries to investigate his political opponents.
In an interview with reporter Gregg Lagerquist of Maine-based local news station WGME, Collins said that it was premature for her to say that "I believe that the president has learned from this case."
Instead, Collins told Lagerquist, she should have said that she "hopes" Trump learned to not shake down foreign countries for political dirt after going through being impeached.