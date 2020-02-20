Quantcast
Connect with us

Putin is backing Trump in 2020 — but is also seeking to undermine his legitimacy: Ambassador McFaul

Published

49 mins ago

on

The former ambassador to Russia warned of the “extremely scary” report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is supporting Trump’s 2020 reelection — and is already meddling in the Democratic Primary.

Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“I don’t understand why the president doesn’t understand that this is no good for him,” McFaul said. “It discredits his own election or reelection. So he should be out in front of this condemning what the Russians are doing instead of trying on cover it up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McFaul also warned that undermining Trump’s legitimacy was one of Putin’s goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bill O’Reilly ignores the skeletons in his own closet to slam Mike Bloomberg

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly appeared to at least momentarily forget the skeletons in his own closet Wednesday when he bashed former New York City Michael Bloomberg for looking "weak" as he pushed back against attacks over non-disclosure agreements with former women employees.

This article originally appeared in Salon.

"Warren pounding Bloomberg about non disclosure agreements signed by women. All companies have those," O'Reilly tweeted. "Bloomberg looks weak."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump holds 2020 reelection rally in Colorado Springs

Published

29 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Donald Trump was late to take the stage at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs after a bombshell report that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin was one of the president's 2020 supporters.

Trump was scheduled to begin speaking at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time at the Broadmoor World Arena, which has a capacity of 8,000. Trump took the stage 25 minutes later.

The rally is seen as a thank you for Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who voted to acquit the commander-in-chief following the Senate impeachment trial.

Garner is facing a tough re-election in 2020 in a state that has been trending Democratic.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Putin is backing Trump in 2020 — but is also seeking to undermine his legitimacy: Ambassador McFaul

Published

49 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

The former ambassador to Russia warned of the "extremely scary" report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is supporting Trump's 2020 reelection -- and is already meddling in the Democratic Primary.

Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat."

"I don't understand why the president doesn't understand that this is no good for him," McFaul said. "It discredits his own election or reelection. So he should be out in front of this condemning what the Russians are doing instead of trying on cover it up."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image