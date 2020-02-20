Putin is backing Trump in 2020 — but is also seeking to undermine his legitimacy: Ambassador McFaul

The former ambassador to Russia warned of the “extremely scary” report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is supporting Trump’s 2020 reelection — and is already meddling in the Democratic Primary.

Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“I don’t understand why the president doesn’t understand that this is no good for him,” McFaul said. “It discredits his own election or reelection. So he should be out in front of this condemning what the Russians are doing instead of trying on cover it up.”

McFaul also warned that undermining Trump’s legitimacy was one of Putin’s goals.

It's time for Trump & team to realize that Russian interference to help Trump win is ALSO designed to undermine his legitimacy. Should have acknowledged in 2016. But not too late to do now. https://t.co/0wwG208mh8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 20, 2020

There is nothing more threatening to American national security than politicizing intelligence. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 20, 2020

