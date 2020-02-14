Rachel Maddow hones in on the one Bill Barr detail that ‘rattles’ her molars the most

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC was alarmed by one key detail about how Attorney General Bill Barr is reportedly overseeing cases of importance to President Donald Trump.

“One last piece of this that I think is worth underscoring, cause this is this the thing that rattles my molars the most out of the revelations from this crisis today and it is from The New York Times, it’s about Barr’s installing of this team of overseers in d.c. for sensitive cases that relate to the president,” she said, reading a quote from the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the past two weeks, the outside prosecutors have begun grilling line prosecutors in the Washington office about various cases — some public, some not — including investigative steps, prosecutorial actions and why they took them, according to the people. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive internal deliberations,” The Times reported.

Maddow wondered about the cases that were not yet public.

“What are those cases?” she asked. “And what’s Bill Barr doing to them right now as we speak?”

“And how do we get our legal system back when these guys are done with it? How do we get those cases back if they’re improperly touched?” Maddow added.

Watch: