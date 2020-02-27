Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Rather than leading — he lies’: MSNBC panel says Trump is a ‘danger to the country’ because he can’t be trusted

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC commentators, former assistant US Attorney Maya Wiley and Rick Wilson, explained that President Donald Trump’s most significant barrier is making it past his own lies to save America from the coronavirus.

“There’s a case tonight being tested in Walton County, Florida. The heart of Trump country,” said Wilson, referring to the panhandle county east of Pensacola. “That’s not going to be something you can just walk away from if it turns out to be a real case. We’re seeing these things popping up all over. The safe bet was always to say, ‘This could be bad. We’ll do everything we can to stop it.’ But he can’t stop himself from self-aggrandizing and lying about things. And it’s actually — setting aside my normal criticism of Trump — this is a danger to the country that he is not a trustworthy person for the American people. Even people who like him now he BS’s them all the time. Now, if he says it’s not a problem and people are being hospitalized, it is a problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wiley explained that Trump’s plan for leadership on the virus is just like everything else: “deny, deflect and denounce.”

“That’s the way Trump leads. And, unfortunately, and to Rick’s point, and to your point about stewardship, that’s not leadership,” she explained. “That’s self-involvement. That’s self-interest. And it’s extremely dangerous.”

She noted Trump’s comments about the stock market and his claim that he’s an expert on it. The market only dropped because of Democrats and the debate, he claimed. However, it plummeted nearly 2,000 points before the Democratic debate even aired.

“What’s amazing to me is if Donald Trump is so smart about the stock market why didn’t he turn this into a story about how the stock market is irrational, it is responding to fear and he as the leader of the free world is here to tell everyone exactly what he’s going to do to help ensure that the irrational stock market can start behaving more rationally?” she asked.

She went on to say that it was an opportunity for Trump to talk about something other than himself. It’s a virus that he can’t control, and his problem is that he can’t lead when he lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full discussion below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘just wants this problem to go away’: President desperate to get coronavirus ‘off his plate’

Published

47 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is desperate for the coronavirus problem to go away, and he doesn't exactly care how it happens.

According to New York Times reporter Annie Karni, sources are telling her that the biggest concern Trump has is more about the markets than the deaths of Americans from the virus.

"First, let's establish, this is a president who tried to change science with a Sharpie when it came to hurricane path prediction," said MSNBC host Brian Williams. "That picture lasts forever."

"Even his allies on Fox and his allies outside the White House were kind of channeling to that proverbial audience of one that this was a great opportunity to look presidential and to tell the facts," said Karni. The Donald Trump we saw out there in the briefing room was very casual, kind of left the facts to the other people that accompanied him out there. But he clearly publicly and privately just wants this problem to go away. He wants to downplay it. He thinks -- he has called people who are talking about fears about it alarmist. He doesn't want to be alarmist, and he's kind of holding on to any comment that makes it sound like this will naturally be a problem that is removed from his plate. That's what we saw publicly, and that's what he's been saying privately as well."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Seth Meyers: You know Trump isn’t the chief law enforcement officer because he couldn’t pass the physical

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers warned that the United States is sliding into authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

Sounding the alarm Wednesday evening, Meyers cited reports that Trump was making lists of disloyal people, purging them from their jobs, hiring unqualified cronies in top posts, and claiming he has the right to interfere in criminal cases.

While speaking to the press last week, Trump even announced that he's allowed to be involved in all criminal cases because he's the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. It's actually a title used for the attorney general.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist nails the infectious diseases the Trump White House is suffering from

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

On Wednesday, conservative columnist Max Boot revealed the "diseases" at the heart of President Donald Trump's administration that are weakening their capacity to respond to the very real disease threat from coronavirus.

Simply put: Fevered nationalism, hatred of the civil service, and a pathological desire to erase the legacy of President Barack Obama.

"Covid-19 has already infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths, and experts doubt it will slow in the spring," wrote Boot. "That a virus that started in China could have a bad impact on the United States should be no surprise: Diseases don’t respect borders any more than terrorists or trade flows do. Transnational threats require transnational solutions. To cite but one example, many of the medicines and medical supplies that Americans need, including N95 face masks, come from China."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image