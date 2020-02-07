Republican governor bucks party and calls for Trump ouster: ‘He abused his position’

According to a report from Time, the Republican governor of Vermont has called for the ouster of Donald Trump going against the wishes of party leaders who have fallen in line behind the president and acquitted him following an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

The report states that Vermont Gov. Phil Scot was asked about Trump’s acquittal in a press conference on Thursday and told reporters, “If they’d taken more testimony, maybe they’d have had more information and maybe other senators would have acted appropriately.”

Pressed further he explained, “I believe that the president abused his powers. It’s hard, in some respects for me, because I’m not a supporter,” Scott said. “I didn’t vote for the president, and I don’t believe that he should be in office.”

