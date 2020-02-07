Republican governor bucks party and calls for Trump ouster: ‘He abused his position’
According to a report from Time, the Republican governor of Vermont has called for the ouster of Donald Trump going against the wishes of party leaders who have fallen in line behind the president and acquitted him following an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
The report states that Vermont Gov. Phil Scot was asked about Trump’s acquittal in a press conference on Thursday and told reporters, “If they’d taken more testimony, maybe they’d have had more information and maybe other senators would have acted appropriately.”
Pressed further he explained, “I believe that the president abused his powers. It’s hard, in some respects for me, because I’m not a supporter,” Scott said. “I didn’t vote for the president, and I don’t believe that he should be in office.”
Joe Walsh pulls plug on presidential run and goes scorched earth on GOP: ‘It’s not a party — it’s a cult’
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, former Illinois Republican Congressman Joe Walsh ended his faltering challenge to replace President Donald Trump at the head of the GOP ticket in November -- the completely trashed his party for becoming nothing less than a cult.
Following a disappointing showing in Iowa, Walsh said it was time to quit and focus his efforts on beating Trump by helping electing liberals if that is what it takes.
Speaking with host John Berman, the conservative Walsh admitted he rather see a "socialist" in the White House rather than Trump whom he called a "danger to democracy."
Bloomberg campaign busted for plagiarizing policy plans
Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign appears to have plagiarized portions of its policy plans from news outlets, research publications, non-profit organizations and policy groups.
An analysis by The Intercept found the campaign lifted text -- sometimes verbatim -- without attribution for policy plans on maternal health, LGBTQ equality, the economy, tax policy, infrastructure and mental health.
At least eight plans or fact sheets distributed by the Bloomberg campaign copied material from CNN, Time and CBS News, among others, as well as the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the American Medical Association, all without attribution.
Mick Mulvaney’s head is on the ‘chopping block’ now that Trump has been unleashed by GOP: CNN
According to a report from CNN, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's days as gatekeeper to Donald Trump are swiftly coming to an end now that the president has been acquited in his impeachment trial by the Republican-majority Senate.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Poppy Harlow on Friday morning, CNN contributor Kristen Holmes said the president didn't want to create any waves while his impeachment ordeal was ongoing, but now he is ready to clean house -- and that includes Mulvaney who caused the president no end of grief after a disastrous White House briefing months ago.