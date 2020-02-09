Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are taking a reckless 2020 gamble that could have serious consequences

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis warned Republicans to not meddle in the selection of the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee because it could blow up in their faces.

Noting that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appears to be the Democratic frontrunner, Lewis cautioned against Republicans voting for him in open primaries saying to could help a groundswell that might boost the Democratic socialist to the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The favorite in New Hampshire after battling to an effective draw in Iowa, Bernie Sanders has a real shot at the Democratic nomination. And nobody seems happier about this than Trumpists, who aren’t just cheering him on and trying to amplify the idea the Democrats are cheating to stop him but are actively interfering with the other party’s process to help get him over the top. It’s not hard to see the Trumpists outsmarting themselves with this one,” he wrote.

According to Lewis, “The theory seems to be that (a) if Bernie Sanders wins the nomination, the democratic socialist will be easy for Trump to defeat (and likely hurt Democrats down-ballot, possibly helping the GOP retake the House), and (b) if Bernie loses the nomination, it would be best for his supporters to feel so slighted that they will refuse to coalesce around the Democratic nominee (there is reason to believe this could work.”

However, as he explains, the best-laid plans don’t always turn out the way people often think they will.

“The problem is that there are often unintended consequences to selfishly promoting the candidate you think will be easy to defeat, later. If something goes wrong at the Senate level, this might not be catastrophic. But what happens when you help someone dangerous win his party’s nominee for president? ” he asked. “Let’s not forget that Bill Clinton encouraged Trump to run—and that it’s entirely possible that Trump would not have run had Barack Obama not roasted him so viciously at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner.”

“Democrats also engaged in dirty tricks, reportedly planting people to “instigate fights” at Trump rallies. It’s unclear to me whether the goal was to help or hurt Trump, but my sense always was that these clashes (especially the postponed March, 2016 rally in Chicago) helped inspire a law-and-order backlash among Republican voters,” he continued, before concluding, “The point of this is to say that, by interfering in the Democratic primary, Trumpists are engaging in a very dangerous, high-stakes game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Critics blast ‘absurd’ plan to put ‘garish’ Trump in charge of architectural style for all new federal buildings

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 9, 2020

By

In a fascinating article, The New York Times shared the news that the Trump administration is proposing an executive White House order to decide on architectural style for all new federal buildings --- to make them look akin to the classical style of the White House itself.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bernie Sanders fires back at CNN’s Tapper after being confronted with past statements about income inequality

Published

48 mins ago

on

February 9, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back at CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday morning after the "State of the Union" host dredged up a 45-year old quote he made about income inequality.

Discussing his campaign platform that centers on income inequality, the CNN host mentioned a claim Sander's made years ago, which caused the presidential nominee contender snap back.

"Our investigative K-File team found out that in 1974 you said it should be illegal to earn more money than someone could spend in his or her lifetime. You proposed a maximum --," Tapper began before being cut off.

"What year was that?" Sanders interrupted. "

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The US presidency just gained more power with Trump’s acquittal

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal has delivered the White House a fresh coat of power, sparking worries over the rise of an "imperial presidency."

His victory in the Senate trial on Wednesday accelerated a decades-long shift in the US government in which Congress has steadily ceded authority to the Oval Office.

The presidency hit a low in the 1970s, after Congress wrested authority away following Richard Nixon's Watergate abuses.

Since then, each successive US leader has sought to further dominate the legislature.

Trump, though, has sparked anxiety: he flaunts his power, and has an attorney general who favors a strong presidency and a Republican Party unwilling to restrain him.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image