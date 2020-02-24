Republicans should be very worried about the Democratic primary turnout

After the Iowa Caucus, Republicans turned their noses up, proclaiming a laughable turnout for Democrats compared with the 2016 election.

Remember that time we were told that Democrats were SUPER EXCITED YOU GUYS about ousting Trump, and then their turnout in Iowa was pretty abysmal? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

It now seems that Iowa was the exception, not the norm.

When the dust settled on New Hampshire, a new record was set.

“Nearly 300,000 people cast ballots in the Democratic primary, far surpassing the 2016 turnout and breaking a record set in 2008,” reported the New York Times.

The numbers are still coming in for Nevada, but turnout there already shows astounding results. Allowing caucus-goers the opportunity to do a ranked vote meant Nevada could caucus early, which resulted in a larger turnout than in 2016.

“NV Dems announced roughly 100,000 Nevadans participated in the caucus: nearly 75,000 turned out during early voting, and 25,000 came out to caucus on Saturday,” Fox5Vegas reported. “NV Dems said total turnout in 2016 was 84,000.”

Looking ahead of the March 10 election, Michigan’s early-voting numbers are already on track to surpass 2016. Associated Press reporter David Eggert cited massive early voting numbers.

“As of Sunday, 325,836 people had voted in Michigan’s March 10 presidential primary, says secretary of state’s office. Nearly 209,000 had done so by same point 16 days out in 2016,” he tweeted. “Absentee voting is up now that voters can cast an absentee ballot for any reason & don’t need [an] excuse.”

New Hampshire, the state’s GOP chairman Stephen Stepanek revealed on Fox News that the GOP was up “90 percent.” Yet, the massive enthusiasm only accounted for over 140,000 Republicans who voted in New Hampshire.