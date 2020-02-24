Quantcast
Republicans should be very worried about the Democratic primary turnout

After the Iowa Caucus, Republicans turned their noses up, proclaiming a laughable turnout for Democrats compared with the 2016 election.

It now seems that Iowa was the exception, not the norm.

When the dust settled on New Hampshire, a new record was set.

“Nearly 300,000 people cast ballots in the Democratic primary, far surpassing the 2016 turnout and breaking a record set in 2008,” reported the New York Times.

The numbers are still coming in for Nevada, but turnout there already shows astounding results. Allowing caucus-goers the opportunity to do a ranked vote meant Nevada could caucus early, which resulted in a larger turnout than in 2016.

“NV Dems announced roughly 100,000 Nevadans participated in the caucus: nearly 75,000 turned out during early voting, and 25,000 came out to caucus on Saturday,” Fox5Vegas reported. “NV Dems said total turnout in 2016 was 84,000.”

Looking ahead of the March 10 election, Michigan’s early-voting numbers are already on track to surpass 2016. Associated Press reporter David Eggert cited massive early voting numbers.

“As of Sunday, 325,836 people had voted in Michigan’s March 10 presidential primary, says secretary of state’s office. Nearly 209,000 had done so by same point 16 days out in 2016,” he tweeted. “Absentee voting is up now that voters can cast an absentee ballot for any reason & don’t need [an] excuse.”

New Hampshire, the state’s GOP chairman Stephen Stepanek revealed on Fox News that the GOP was up “90 percent.” Yet, the massive enthusiasm only accounted for over 140,000 Republicans who voted in New Hampshire.

Trump says the ‘Stock Market starting to look very good’ — after the worst investor panic in 2 years

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump boasted about the state of economy Monday afternoon, not even an hour after the markets closed on the worst day of investor panic in two years.

The S&P 500 lost 3.3 percent as fears about the spreading coronavirus outbreak spiked, and the Dow Jones tumbled 1,000 points. It was the worst decline since February 2018, CNN reported.

Analysts broadly agreed that the sudden stock market plunge was a result of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, which started in China but has spread to Italy, South Korea and elsewhere, triggering expectations that it could be harder to contain than had been hoped.

‘The FBI is trying to set me up’: House investigators fight for evidence from man implicated in Ukraine scheme

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

GOP congressional candidate Robert Hyde has lashed out at the House Foreign Affairs Committee as it continues to seek evidence of his involvement in the Ukraine scandal, particularly in the ouster and potential surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a new NBC News report.

Yovanovitch was pushed out of her position as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after a campaign spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, and potentially others. Giuliani has said that he needed Yovanovitch "out of the way" as he tried to get Ukraine to announce investigations into perceived political enemies of President Donald Trump. As part of the investigation into the scandal, texts emerged between Hyde and Parnas, an associate of Giuliani, appearing to indicate that Yovanovitch was under some kind of surveillance. Hyde has said the texts were a joke.

‘Woefully out-of-touch’: Mike Bloomberg burned to the ground over Flint, Michigan complaints

Published

29 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's 2020 presidential campaign was criticized for being out-of-touch on the topic of Flint, Michigan on Monday.

The city of over 100,000 people has been in a state of emergency over lead contamination in the drinking water supply.

But Bloomberg's campaign on Monday complained about a piece of posterboard with the slogan "eat the rich" posted on the window of their office in Flint.

Bloomberg is one of the richest people on earth, with an estimated net worth of over $60 billion. Bloomberg spent heavily to reelect then-Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) -- who has been widely blamed for Flinto's water crisis.

