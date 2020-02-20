Quantcast
Republicans ‘went nuts’ on intelligence officials who told them Russia is ready to support Trump’s re-election: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Thursday, an explosive new report showed that not only was Russia planning once again to sabotage the U.S. presidential election, but that President Donald Trump was furious when intelligence officials informed House Democratic investigators of this threat — shortly before he announced he would be replacing the acting Director of National Intelligence with a hardcore partisan loyalist.

But according to The Daily Beast, Trump wasn’t the only one who was outraged. House Republicans who received the briefing also objected to the intelligence.

“The meeting, which took place on February 13, was conducted for the House Intelligence Committee by an aide to outgoing acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maquire [sic],” wrote Spencer Ackerman, Betsy Swan, Erin Blanco, and Sam Stein. “According to a legislator who was present, the aide, Shelby Pierson, Maguire’s election security chief, described a Russian elections-intrusion effort that never stopped from 2016.”

The report continued: “‘The Republicans [on the committee] went nuts,’ over Pierson’s presentation, the member told The Daily Beast. A second source familiar with the briefing said that Republicans didn’t understand why the Kremlin would try to boost Trump, since he had been so tough on Russia, in their view. Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Chris Stewart (R-UT) — who according to The Times, has been a Trump favorite to replace Maguire — were particularly vocal in their skepticism, the member said.”


2020 Election

Bill O’Reilly ignores the skeletons in his own closet to slam Mike Bloomberg

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly appeared to at least momentarily forget the skeletons in his own closet Wednesday when he bashed former New York City Michael Bloomberg for looking "weak" as he pushed back against attacks over non-disclosure agreements with former women employees.

This article originally appeared in Salon.

"Warren pounding Bloomberg about non disclosure agreements signed by women. All companies have those," O'Reilly tweeted. "Bloomberg looks weak."

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump holds 2020 reelection rally in Colorado Springs

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Donald Trump was late to take the stage at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs after a bombshell report that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin was one of the president's 2020 supporters.

Trump was scheduled to begin speaking at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time at the Broadmoor World Arena, which has a capacity of 8,000. Trump took the stage 25 minutes later.

The rally is seen as a thank you for Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who voted to acquit the commander-in-chief following the Senate impeachment trial.

Garner is facing a tough re-election in 2020 in a state that has been trending Democratic.

Breaking Banner

Internet explodes over news that Putin is planning to sabotage the election for Trump — yet again

Published

41 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to interfere in the 2020 presidential election to help President Donald Trump win a second term — and that Trump's first reaction was outrage that House Democrats had been briefed on the matter.

The news was met with horror and outrage on social media:

Republicans keep blocking election security bills in the Senate, and now we know why:

