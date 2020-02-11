Quantcast
REVEALED: White House budget office misled Congress on Trump’s Ukraine scheme

Published

4 mins ago

on

A new batch of unredacted emails shows the White House Office of Management and Budget misled congressional investigators about administration actions toward Ukraine.

The Trump administration had already released redacted versions of those emails Jan. 22 to the nonprofit group American Oversight under a court order, but Just Security obtained unredacted versions of the documents under the condition that they not be reprinted.

The emails “confirm that OMB, including the general counsel’s office, was fully in the loop about the Pentagon’s concerns and took active steps to bury them,” reported Just Security’s Kate Brannen.

The newly revealed documents also show that OMB lied to and misled the Government Accountability Office, a congressional investigative body, about President Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold Ukraine funding.

“OMB is continuing its efforts to keep its knowledge of the Pentagon’s legal worries a secret, blacking out the portions of the emails where DoD officials voiced their concerns and where OMB staffers acknowledged them,” Brannen reported. “The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Paoletta reviewed the redactions before the documents were released.”


Virginia Dems walk out of chamber after GOP-invited pastor uses opening prayer to rail against LGBT marriage

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday walked out of an opening prayer after a pastor invited by a Republican lawmaker took the opportunity to attack them for their stances on abortion and LGBT marriage.

Virginia Mercury reports that the Rev. Dr. Robert M. Grant Jr. of The Father’s Way Church in Warrenton, Virginia used the opening prayer in the chamber to rail against legalized abortion and gay marriage, while accusing proponents of both of inviting God's "wrath" to strike their state.

Breaking Banner

Trump plans to betray allies who fled Laos during Vietnam War

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

The Trump administration is moving to betray thousands of Hmong immigrants who came to the United States after the Vietnam War.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met late last month with Lao foreign minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and a letter dated Feb. 3 revealed the administration was negotiating to allow for the deportation of Laos-born immigrants back to their birth country, reported Wisconsin Public Radio.

