Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Wilson: Bill Barr is engaging in ‘weapons-grade gaslighting’ of the media

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, longtime GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative commentator Rick Wilson chastised the media for seriously entertaining Attorney General William Barr’s supposed remonstrances of President Donald Trump’s tweeting, and threats to resign from office in a biting column for The Daily Beast.

“With Bill Barr’s transparently obvious leaks, we’ve reached the apotheosis of weapons-grade, ratfuck gaslighting,” wrote Wilson. “In two articles in the last 24 hours, Bill Barr — and don’t buy the bullshit of ‘people close to’; I’d bet good money it was Barr himself — has told The Washington Post and the Associated Press he’s considering resigning due to President Donald Trump’s tweets. This is a pile of horseshit so tall it could leave orbit. Bill Barr is doing nothing of the sort, and the press should know better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The theory that Bill Barr’s leaks are sending Donald Trump warning signals, or trying to modify the lawless and reckless behavior of a lawless and reckless president, is entirely absurd,” continued Wilson. “Barr’s 19-page job application to become attorney general was all Trump ever needed to know; Barr is a devotee — perhaps even the ruling high priest — of the school of unlimited executive power. No matter what sweet nothings Barr whispers in the ears of D.C. reporters, the scope of his actions screams a thousand times louder.”

“Barr is running the DOJ with an iron fist when it comes to efforts by U.S. Attorney’s Offices investigating everything from Deutsche Bank to Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine shenanigans,” wrote Wilson. “He’s trying to kill off investigations into the Turkish Halkbank’s role in breaking sanctions against Iran, all because Trump wants Turkey’s Prime Minister Erdogan to let him in the Li’l Autocrats 2020 pledge class. If an investigation is even Trump-proximate, Barr has shown his intent to bury it, the deeper the better.”

As proof, said Wilson, look no further than the fact that Trump hasn’t once criticized Barr for what should be a major affront — and the fact that Barr completely let it slide when Trump falsely anointed himself the “chief law enforcement officer” of the United States.

“I’ve called Barr the most dangerous man in America before, and for good reason,” continued Wilson. “Barr is old enough, wise enough, and crafty enough to know precisely how all the processes, folkways, and behaviors of the Washington media can be manipulated and how he can throw up a defensive cloud of faux-institutionalist phony outrage … Though he dons the protective camouflage of the slightly beleaguered government bureaucrat, Barr is, in fact, a radical actor on the American political stage, a revolutionary hiding the extremism of his plan behind a dull, off-the-rack suit, and a hangdog expression.”

You can read more here (requires subscription).

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The right to do whatever I want as president’

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

On February 5th, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In other words, Trump's pre-election boast that he "could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" and not "lose any voters" proved something more than high-flown hyperbole. (To be fair, he did lose one Republican "voter" in the Senate — Mitt Romney — but it wasn't enough to matter.)

The Senate's failure to convict the president will only confirm his conception of his office as a seat of absolute power (which, as we've been told, "corrupts absolutely"). This is the man, after all, who told a convention of student activists, "I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president. But I don't even talk about that." Except, of course, he does.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Traitor!’ Trump ally Roger Stone heckled as he enters courtroom for sentencing

Published

32 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Roger Stone, the right-wing dirty trickster and staunch ally of President Donald Trump, faced a tough crowd as he headed to court to receive his prison sentence.

As Stone walked to the courthouse on Thursday morning, some hecklers could be heard calling him a "traitor" for his attempts to work with WikiLeaks on releasing Hillary Clinton campaign emails stolen by Russian government hackers during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone last year was found guilty on seven different charges that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice related to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House admits Trump hurt the economy

Published

48 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

The White House has finally admitted that President Donald Trump's trade policies hurt the economy.

The president himself insists his tariffs and escalating threats were pumping up tax revenue without damaging the economy, but his chief economist acknowledged what many experts outside the White House believe is obvious, reported Bloomberg.

“Uncertainty generated by trade negotiations dampened investment,” said Trump's chief economist Tomas Philipson.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image