Right-wing paramilitary group recruiting Texas cops for ‘bloody civil war’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the Star-Telegram, a senior member of the rightwing paramilitary group Oath Keepers who moved to Texas in 2015 is actively recruiting local law enforcement employees while telling them a “bloody civil war” against the U.S. government is on the horizon.

The report states that John D. Shirley, the national director of the Las Vegas-based Oath Keepers finagled himself a job as a county constable in Hood County which provided him with access to other police officers and now he is using his position to recruit.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Oath Keepers organization is “one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today” with, reportedly, thousands of members made up of former law enforcement officials and military veterans.

The Star-Telegram reports that Shirley’s “Oath Keepers of Hood County” drive was scheduled at a local golf course earlier in the week before being canceled by the management because they felt the group had misrepresented itself when they booked the meeting place.

The report notes that Shirley has attempted to allay fears about the group’s intentions despite claims on their own website about a coming “New World order” and antisemitic rhetoric, that goes hand-in-hand with their unyielding  defense of gun ownership.

According to Shirley, in column for the online publication Hood County Today, the Oath Keepers are not “anti-government” because, as he wrote, “I am a public servant OF the government,” before adding, “The U.S. Constitution, the document this organization holds as sacrosanct, is the foundational document of our GOVERNMENT.”

The report notes that local law officials say there is no policy that bans police from joining the group which has one local running for sheriff extremely concerned.

According to Vance Keyes of Fort Worth, “I am absolutely concerned about militia groups infiltrating law enforcement. Their presence in policing undermines our obligation and ability to provide impartial justice … free from the thinly veiled, and often outright, racial bias that exist in such organizations.”

He added, “They destroy sincere efforts to strengthen police/community relations in minority communities. Their anti-government rhetoric is also an affront to police professionals that take seriously their obligation to public service and the rule of law.”

You can read more here.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Larry Kudlow’s attempt to prevent coronavirus panic backfires: ‘Like asking an arsonist to put out a fire’

Published

1 min ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

As fears continue to heighten over a potential widespread coronavirus outbreak, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow tried to calm those fears this Friday as stocks plummeted in response.

Speaking to Fox Business, Kudlow said investors shouldn’t “rule out more optimistic options,” adding that stocks still look "pretty cheap to me."

But his words didn't do much to assuage the worries of the Trump administration's critics on Twitter:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pastor who prayed over Trump promises to ‘curse’ the coronavirus to save Florida

Published

29 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Evangelical pastor and die-hard Trump supporter Rodney Howard-Browne claims that he rid Florida of the Zika virus. Now he's saying he can do the same thing to the coronavirus.

In a video posted to his Periscope earlier this week, Howard-Browne talked about how he dealt with the Zika virus, and how the coronavirus will suffer the same fate under his watch.

“And we disturbed [the Zika virus], declared we cursed that thing in the name of Jesus and Zika disappeared," he said.

"We are doing the same thing with the Coronavirus," he added. "We do not need it on these shores, and obviously — somebody said ‘Well what about the rest of the world?’ I can’t be responsible for every city or whatever.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You don’t even believe in evolution’: Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Ted Cruz for questioning her knowledge of coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Sen. Ted Cruz lobbed an attack against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- but things didn't go well for him.

The New York Democrat had questioned President Donald Trump's decision to put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the administration's coronavirus response, saying the right-wing Christian "literally does not believe in science."

"It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have."

Cruz attempted to mock the lawmaker by questioning her own understanding of science.

Continue Reading
 
 
